Air Arabia Dammam adds Damascus to its international network

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Air Arabia Dammam (DMM), the new national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announced the launch of a new non-stop service between Dammam and Damascus with a frequency of four weekly flights starting 20th November 2026.

Commenting on the occasion, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “The addition of Damascus to our network reflects our commitment to serving travelers in the Eastern Province by providing reliable and affordable travel option directly from Dammam. We will continue to expand our network within the Kingdom and internationally while offering our customers convenient access to major cities. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our new flights to Damascus”.