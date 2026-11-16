Arab League launches declaration on tolerance, peace to combat extremism, hate speech

CAIRO, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States and the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace today launched the Arab Declaration on Tolerance and Peace during the Arab Conference on Tolerance and Peace, hosted by the League's General Secretariat in Cairo to mark the International Day for Tolerance.

The declaration aims to promote dialogue and peaceful coexistence and confront extremism, discrimination and hate speech.

It calls for strengthening the role of religious, educational, legislative and media institutions in promoting the values of tolerance and peace, combating discrimination, racism and extremism, and addressing the misuse of digital technology and artificial intelligence to denigrate religions and spread hatred.

The declaration also calls for a greater role for women, young people and civil society organisations in promoting dialogue and peaceful coexistence.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, said the declaration represents an important Arab step reflecting the commitment of Arab states to supporting peace efforts and highlighting their role as key partners in advancing peace internationally.

He said preparation of the declaration took four years of cooperation and coordination to achieve a common Arab consensus.

The declaration was launched pursuant to Resolution No. 9301 of the Council of the League of Arab States at ministerial level, issued on 7th September 2026, which adopted the declaration and urged member states to implement its provisions and achieve its objectives in coordination with the League's General Secretariat.