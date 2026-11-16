Children's Passport Counter at Dubai International Airport celebrates Early Childhood Week

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), visited the Children's Passport Counter at Dubai International Airport as part of the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week.

The visit highlighted an interactive welcoming experience designed to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood while offering children and their families opportunities for learning and engagement during travel.

The week targets children up to eight years old, their families and caregivers, providing opportunities to develop skills, spend meaningful time together and strengthen family bonds. It also introduces parents and caregivers to practices that support children's development during their early years.

During the tour, the delegation explored the Children's Passport Counter, which welcomes young travellers through dedicated counters featuring Early Childhood Week branding.

Children receive interactive souvenir passports containing educational activities and spaces for collecting stamps, alongside simple awareness messages for parents. The experience encourages families to share moments of conversation, play and discovery.

To expand the initiative's reach, GDRFA Dubai is incorporating the Early Childhood Week logo and visual identity into electronic entry permits and visas issued by the Directorate.

The initiative aims to communicate the week's messages to travellers from around the world, raising awareness of the importance of early childhood and the central role of families in supporting children's growth and development.

The experience also includes the Children's Station, where young visitors can explore the airport working environment through interactive role-playing activities alongside their families, taking turns as passengers and airport employees.

The journey begins with booking a flight and receiving a souvenir boarding pass, continues through the Children's Passport Gate and concludes with a passport-stamping experience.

Through play and role-playing, children gain an understanding of the different stages of travel and the services provided to passengers.

These experiences translate the week's messages into everyday moments shared between children and their families, highlighting the importance of daily interaction in supporting growth and learning.

They also leverage Dubai International Airport's role as a gateway connecting families from different cultures to promote awareness of early childhood and encourage positive family practices extending beyond the journey.

Suhail emphasised that early childhood is a pivotal stage in developing children's capabilities, skills and relationships with their surroundings, making the provision of supportive experiences a shared responsibility requiring cooperation across institutions and sectors.

She noted that the Ministry of Family seeks, through the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, to reach families wherever they are and provide practical opportunities for parents and caregivers to enrich their interactions with children.

Suhail said the Children's Passport Counter reflects this approach by transforming travel into opportunities for learning, play and communication, bringing the week's message, "Every Moment Matters", into everyday family experiences.

She added that cooperation with partner organisations helps expand families' access to meaningful initiatives that support children's development while encouraging greater consideration of early childhood needs in the design of public services and community experiences.

Such collaboration, she noted, translates the objectives of the Year of the Family into sustainable everyday practices.

For her part, Buhumaid stressed that providing supportive environments for children and families is essential to enhancing quality of life and social cohesion.

She said Early Childhood Week offers an opportunity to coordinate institutional efforts and develop experiences that place children's and families' needs at the centre of attention.

Buhumaid highlighted the importance of shared experiences between children and their parents in strengthening family relationships and developing communication and exploration skills.

She noted that the Children's Passport Counter combines enjoyment and learning, encouraging parents to use everyday situations, including travel, to engage in conversations with their children and share opportunities for discovery.

She added that the Community Development Authority is committed to supporting initiatives that encourage children's participation and interaction while helping families adopt practices that strengthen their relationships.

Cooperation among participating organisations, she said, expands these opportunities and reinforces society's shared responsibility to support children and families, creating an impact extending beyond the week's activities.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai's participation in Early Childhood Week reflects its commitment to developing services that respond to the needs of children and families, providing travel experiences combining efficient procedures with a welcoming and interactive environment.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that children feel valued from the moment they pass through the Children's Passport Counter and experience travel in ways that encourage participation and discovery.

Al Marri noted that the counter communicates Early Childhood Week's messages through interactive activities suited to children while providing parents with opportunities to share moments combining learning and enjoyment.

He added that Dubai's ports of entry connect the emirate with families from diverse cultures, creating opportunities to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood and highlight the UAE's commitment to supporting families.

He also expressed appreciation for the collaboration with the Ministry of Family and other partners in delivering initiatives that enhance passenger experiences and support broader community and national objectives.

The Children's Passport Counter forms part of the strategic partnerships supporting Early Childhood Week, bringing together government and semi-government entities, private-sector organisations and educational, healthcare, cultural, sporting and community institutions.

The week aims to strengthen awareness of the importance of early childhood, support parents and caregivers, and transform public spaces into interactive environments for learning and play, providing families with practical opportunities to strengthen their connections with children and establish positive habits extending beyond the event.