Dubai Municipality launches global roadmap for future of food safety

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality launched the Global Roadmap for the Future of Food Safety during the 20th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which opened on Monday and runs for three days, alongside new initiatives powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

The roadmap outlines strategic priorities and future measures to develop food safety systems and strengthen their preparedness for emerging challenges.

It provides a framework for guiding development efforts, identifying priority areas and enhancing the efficiency of food safety systems in response to global developments in the food sector.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting CEO of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, affirmed that the new initiatives and projects represent practical steps towards developing safe, sustainable and intelligent food safety systems capable of responding proactively and efficiently to emerging challenges.

She highlighted Dubai Municipality's commitment to protecting public health and ensuring the highest standards of quality of life for residents and visitors.

Dr. Rafee said the initiatives reflect the Municipality's efforts to translate scientific knowledge and expertise into practical solutions by leveraging data, AI and emerging technologies to anticipate developments in food safety and nutrition.

She explained that these technologies would help identify early warning indicators, address potential risks effectively and provide accurate information to support decision-making among food sector stakeholders.

The objective, she added, is to establish a safe food ecosystem capable of anticipating and preventing risks while supporting operational efficiency and the continuity of food supply chains.

Dr. Rafee also highlighted the development of the Dubai International Food Safety Conference as a global platform for shaping the future of food safety, promoting sustainability and strengthening international knowledge exchange and partnerships.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the conference's opening, she said the scientific sessions address several key areas, including food safety, microbiological analysis and awareness programmes for schoolchildren on preventing food spoilage.

The programme also includes health and awareness initiatives developed in cooperation with private-sector partners, including hotels and restaurants, alongside efforts to continuously educate food handlers and supervisors.

Dr. Rafee emphasised that the conference provides an important opportunity for international experts and specialists to exchange knowledge and experiences, develop practical recommendations and improve public health and quality of life.

She also highlighted Dubai Municipality's advanced sensor technologies, which can detect food contamination with high accuracy and facilitate the work of inspectors and food safety professionals.