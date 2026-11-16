SIRA showcases smart, community initiatives at World Police Summit 2026

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) is participating in the World Police Summit Exhibition 2026, showcasing innovative initiatives and projects that combine technological advancement with social responsibility.

SIRA is highlighting three key initiatives, Thank You UAE, SIRA Chat and Mashkoor, as part of its efforts to provide innovative solutions that strengthen community engagement, empower security personnel and enhance their quality of life.

Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA, said the agency's participation reflects its commitment to showcasing innovative initiatives and exchanging expertise and best practices to advance the security industry and reinforce Dubai's position as a global model for security and innovation.

He emphasised that people are the foundation of safety and security, and that meaningful innovation lies in harnessing modern technologies to serve, empower and improve their quality of life.

Al Saleis noted that SIRA is committed to developing initiatives combining digital transformation with social responsibility, strengthening engagement with security personnel, recognising their contributions and promoting a culture of belonging and gratitude across society.

He added that Thank You UAE, SIRA Chat and Mashkoor reflect the agency's vision of security as a concept extending beyond regulatory and technological frameworks to building trust, strengthening communication and recognising human contributions.

Al Saleis stressed that security is a shared responsibility, with security personnel serving as essential partners in achieving it. Recognising their dedication and empowering them, he said, represents an investment in sustainable security and quality of life.