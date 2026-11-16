Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation opens 'Shaikha Al Mazrou: Two Horizons' exhibition

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cultural Foundation, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has opened Shaikha Al Mazrou: Two Horizons, an exhibition featuring major works and new commissions by the Emirati artist and sculptor, running until 18th July, 2027.

Presented across the Cultural Foundation's atrium and inner galleries, the exhibition explores Al Mazrou's use of industrial materials, including steel, marble, glass and copper, transforming them into sculptures that combine strength and softness while examining forms, materials and visual relationships.

The exhibition unfolds across four interconnected chapters, Two Horizons, Archive of Impermanence, Sky, Ocean, and Everything in Between, and In Geometry of a Fold, exploring horizons, transformation, colour and movement through artistic experimentation.

The first chapter features prominent works, including *Beyond All Measures*, *Displaced Coordinates* and *Fragmented Horizons*, while the second explores transformation and the preservation of traces through works incorporating paper, ceramics and metals.

The third chapter presents new marble works inspired by colour, the sky and the sea, while the final chapter highlights Al Mazrou's distinctive folded-steel sculptures, combining strength and flexibility in contemporary sculptural compositions.

Curated by Reem Fadda, Director of Culture Programming at DCT Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Noor AlMehairbi, Paz Monge and Afra Saif Almazrouei of the Cultural Foundation, the exhibition highlights the artist's distinctive approach to contemporary sculpture.

Al Mazrou is regarded as a prominent Emirati contemporary sculptor whose works have been presented in local and international exhibitions, including the Aichi Triennale in Japan, Manar Abu Dhabi, Desert X AlUla and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition forms part of DCT Abu Dhabi's efforts to support Emirati artistic talent, promote local creativity and enrich the emirate's cultural and artistic landscape.