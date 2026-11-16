MoHAP showcases UAE's climate response at COP31 in Türkiye

ANTALYA, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) highlighted the importance of closer international cooperation and coordinated efforts across health, environmental and other relevant sectors during its participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

The Ministry's delegation stressed that such cooperation would help protect community health, reduce climate-related health risks and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at both regional and global levels.

The delegation outlined these priorities during a series of high-level dialogues and specialised sessions attended by representatives of current and previous COP Presidencies, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH), as well as international experts and partners.

Putting health at the heart of climate action

The discussions underscored the importance of making health a priority on the global climate agenda and sustaining international efforts on climate and health.

They also focused on moving beyond pledges to practical implementation and tangible results, ensuring the sustainability of health-related climate action and accelerating the delivery of global commitments.

Particular emphasis was placed on developing practical, sustainable solutions to the health challenges posed by climate change, helping improve health system preparedness and resilience.

The UAE delegation highlighted key national achievements and initiatives on climate and health, showcasing the country's experience in adapting its healthcare system to the impacts of climate change, building sustainable and resilient health systems, and integrating health considerations into national climate policies and strategies.

The participation follows MoHAP's recent launch of the Health Sector Climate Adaptation Plan (2026–2031), a national plan designed to protect communities from the growing health impacts of climate change and ensure the continued availability of healthcare services as climate-related challenges intensify.

The historic outcomes of COP28, hosted by the UAE, helped build international momentum on climate and health, supporting the translation of global commitments and pledges into practical initiatives and measures that promote human health and community resilience.

MoHAP's participation in COP31 builds on the UAE's pioneering role in placing health on the global climate action agenda.