Dubai Films and Games Commission highlights gaming's potential to inspire climate action at COP31

ANTALYA, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Films and Games Commission (DFGC), part of the Dubai Media Council, participated in a panel discussion at COP31 in Türkiye, highlighting how electronic gaming and emerging technologies can support climate awareness, education, and innovation.

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at DFGC, joined leaders from the technology, gaming and philanthropic sectors for a discussion titled ‘Games for Climate: How can technology, creative industries and private sector engagement support climate awareness and advocacy?’.

The session, held at the UNDP Pavilion, was organised by the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Istanbul International Center for Private Sector in Development (ICPSD) and HP Türkiye.

The discussion explored how gaming, immersive storytelling and emerging technologies can engage young people with climate challenges, enabling them to explore different perspectives, understand the consequences of their decisions and develop a deeper awareness of environmental issues.

It also examined the role of the private sector, alongside governments and philanthropic organisations, in strengthening creative, digital and green skills, helping young people translate their ideas into practical solutions and connecting them with emerging opportunities in the green economy.

Faisal Kazim, Games Commissioner at DFGC, said, "Our participation in the COP31 discussion reflects Dubai’s commitment to harnessing the potential of ‘gaming for good’ and ensuring it inspires positive change. By allowing players to make choices and explore their consequences, games can deepen understanding of complex issues such as climate change and encourage fresh thinking. Recognising this potential, Dubai is working to nurture talent, strengthen digital skills and promote the development of creative games with global appeal and impact. At COP31, we shared our experience and explored opportunities for collaboration to empower young people to help build a more sustainable future."

The panel also featured Dr. Hande Baloglu Toker, Sustainability Manager, Central and Eastern Europe, HP; Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head, Education Business and Strategy, HP; and Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO, Sustain Labs Paris. The discussion was moderated by Gökhan Dikmener, Chief Technical Advisor for AI, Digital Transformation and Skills at UNDP ICPSD.

The session also highlighted GameUP Türkiye, a programme launched by UNDP ICPSD and HP to equip young people with digital and game development skills and expand opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. Building on the initiative, UNDP ICPSD and HP Türkiye organised the Games for Climate Game Jam as part of Türkiye’s COP31 Presidency, challenging young developers to address climate issues through game design. The three winning games were showcased during the session.