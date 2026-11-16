Ajman Media Forum holds 23 sessions, convenes 68 speakers from 17 countries

AJMAN, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, the inaugural Ajman Media Forum 2026, The Signal, will begin on Wednesday, 18th November.

The two-day forum will bring together 68 speakers from 17 countries across 23 sessions to explore the future of media amid rapid industry transformations.

Organised by Ajman Government Media Office on 18th and 19th November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, the forum will be held under the theme "Who Owns the Signal?", with the participation of leading media figures, decision-makers, experts, researchers and representatives of media and technology institutions.

The forum will also feature 53 participating entities and partners, including media organisations, local, regional and international government institutions, and exhibitors.

Discussions will examine the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies on content creation and public opinion, providing a platform for dialogue and the exchange of expertise on the future of media.

Proceedings will begin with an official opening session featuring Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Ajman Government Media Office, who will outline the forum's objectives and its role in developing media practices, strengthening integration between media and technology, and anticipating trends influencing media decision-making.

The first day will feature a keynote session, "Who Owns the Signal?", delivered by Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority.

This will be followed by "Government in the Age of Algorithms: Who Leads the Message?", featuring Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, and Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Group.

Moderated by Alia Al Nuaimi, Principal Researcher at TRENDS Group, the session will explore AI's impact on communication and media, including its role in reshaping content creation, message management and government communication.

The third keynote session, "The Battle of Narratives: When Information Becomes a Weapon", will feature Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council.

Moderated by media personality and entrepreneur Saud Al Kaabi, the session will examine the influence of information and narratives on public opinion and trust, alongside mechanisms for detecting and countering digital influence campaigns.

The first day will also feature "The Media of Tomorrow: Who Will Remain and Who Will Disappear?", examining the influence of digital platforms, algorithms and AI on content visibility, audience engagement and the future of media institutions and content creators.

The session, "War Beyond the Frame: What Do We Not See?", will bring together Mohammed Al Sharif, Chairman of the Media Committee and Official Spokesperson for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, and photographer Ramzi Haidar.

Moderated by media adviser Ahmed Rashid Amiri, the discussion will explore the role of photographers and journalists in documenting conflicts, the influence of images on public opinion, and the ethical and professional challenges of verifying visual content amid AI-generated manipulation.

Another session, "Who Is the Editor-in-Chief Now?", will feature Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan, and Dr. Nashwa Al Ruwaini, Media Adviser at the National Media Authority.

Moderated by George Eid, Head of News at Al Mashhad TV and Platform, the discussion will address changes in editorial decision-making as AI, algorithms, audience analytics and data increasingly influence news selection, production, publication and distribution.

The session, "Cognitive Security and the Media", will feature Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.

Moderated by Hind Khlaifat, Director-General of the Deraya Speakers Platform, it will examine the influence of digital environments and algorithms on public awareness and attitudes, and the role of cognitive security in promoting critical thinking and protecting communities against systematic influence.

The first day will also include Ajman Studios, featuring media personalities Wafaa Saleh and Taj Al Sir, alongside "Cross-Border Content: How Does a Local Story Reach the World?"

The latter will explore how locally rooted films can reach international audiences while preserving their cultural identity, highlighting the role of storytelling, directing and production in connecting with new audiences.

Speakers will include Walid Nassif, Senior Film Director and Expert in AI and Media Innovation; Razan Tafesh, Head of the Film Department at SAE University; and Nahla Al Fahad, Film Director and Producer.

The second day will open with a keynote session, "Soft Power: Narrative Resilience in the Face of Crises", featuring Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

Moderated by Mohammed Salem, Director of Al Arabiya and Al Khaleejiya Radio, the session will examine media narrative management during crises and the importance of speed, accuracy and coordinated communication in countering rumours and maintaining public trust.

Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will address "The UAE's Voice to the World", exploring the role of diplomacy and media in communicating the UAE's message and strengthening its international presence and reputation.

The session will also examine how digital media and AI are transforming diplomatic communication and engagement with global audiences.

Another keynote session, "Media as an Industry: From Content to the Economy", will feature Mahmoud Al Rasheed, Managing Director of the Arabian Radio Network; Nakhle El Hage, Chief Transformation Officer at IMI; and Dr. Sulaiman Al Hattlan, CEO of Al Hattlan Media.

Moderated by Mustafa Al Agha, Chairman of MKN Marketing Management, the discussion will examine media as an economic industry that attracts investment, creates employment opportunities and supports creative industries, alongside the requirements for building competitive media ecosystems.

The second day will continue with "From Story to Screen: AI-Powered Production", featuring content creator Akram Naji; Lawrence Al Mansi, Founder and CEO of 31 Agency; and Dr. Mohammed Khaled, Director of Executive Development at Aleria.

Moderated by media presenter Aisha Naseeb, the session will explore how AI can transform stories into visual content, from concept development and scriptwriting to scene generation and final production, while highlighting the importance of human creativity.

The session, "Content Creators: When Influence Becomes a Profession", will examine the transformation of content creation into a professional and economic activity, including strategies for building sustainable influence and turning audience reach into meaningful opportunities.

Speakers will include content creators Maryam Al Majd and Shehab Al Hashimi, alongside content creator and entrepreneur Saif Al Dhahab. The discussion will be moderated by media personality Asmahan Al Naqbi.

Another session, "Electronic Licensing: Awareness for Influencers and Content Creators", will discuss the issuance and renewal of e-commerce licences to regulate online commercial activities, protect consumers and support digital transformation.

The forum will also feature "Media in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Who Holds the Audience's Trust?", with Abdullah Al Hammadi, Programme Presenter at Sharjah TV; Al Hassan Farajallah, Director of Technology at AnoVentures; Maitha Al Muhairi, Information Security Specialist at the Department of Digital Ajman; and Amal Mohammed Ahmed, Creative Director and Content Creator.

The session will be moderated by Sheikha Al Matroushi, Member of the Ajman Council.

"Deepfakes and the Media: Can We Believe What We See?" will explore the challenges posed by deepfakes and synthetic content, their impact on media credibility, and the role of media and technology in detecting fabricated material and protecting audiences against misinformation.

Speakers will include Dr. Alaa Al Zayoud, Media and Cultural Adviser; Dr. Hossam Salama, Dean of the College of Mass Communication at Ajman University; and Fares Maali, Head of Anti-Piracy Operations at Yango Play.

Heba Mostafa, Television and Radio Presenter and Deputy Content Director at the Arabian Radio Network, will moderate the discussion.

The session, "Who Shapes Young People's Awareness?", will examine findings from the Ajyal study on social media, trust and digital well-being.

Participants will include Dr. Raed Al Awamleh, Governance Expert at the Ajman Government Executive Council; Dr. Ammar Al Banna, Director of Al Amal Psychiatric Hospital; and Sara Al Shaer, Principal Researcher for the Ajyal Programmes.

The session will be moderated by Amani Al Matroushi, Senior Executive for Government Communication at the Department of Economic Development.

The forum will also feature specialised workshops and side sessions, alongside a youth debate titled "Is Artificial Intelligence a Partner in Developing Media Work or a Competitor Threatening Media Professionals' Future?"

Members of youth councils will discuss the relationship between media professionals and AI technologies and explore their implications for the future of the profession.

The forum will conclude with a closing ceremony.