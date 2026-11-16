UAE national climate negotiations team begins work at COP31

ANTALYA, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national climate negotiations team, led by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), has begun its participation in the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), taking place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9th to 20th November 2026.

The team brings together negotiators, experts and representatives from national entities, reflecting a coordinated national approach to advancing the UAE’s priorities and contributing to international climate action.

Building on the outcomes of COP28 and the historic UAE Consensus, the UAE is focused on advancing implementation of agreed commitments and strengthening international cooperation under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. Its participation reflects the country’s commitment to practical climate solutions that support sustainable development and prosperity.

The UAE will engage constructively with Parties to advance balanced and ambitious outcomes across key negotiating tracks, including climate finance, adaptation, mitigation, just transition, technology development and transfer, and capacity-building. Strengthening climate resilience, including its contribution to water and food security, remains central to these efforts.

On climate finance, the UAE will support efforts to improve access to affordable finance for developing countries and strengthen delivery of existing commitments. This includes advancing adaptation finance and effective responses to loss and damage, alongside technology and capacity-building support to enable implementation.

Throughout COP31, the national team will work with partners to build consensus, strengthen trust and identify practical ways to translate agreed outcomes into action.

These efforts reflect the UAE’s continued commitment to multilateral cooperation and to climate action that delivers tangible benefits for countries and communities.