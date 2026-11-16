Pink Caravan conducts nearly 19,000 breast cancer screenings across UAE

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Pink Caravan, an initiative of Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has concluded its Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign, conducting 18,667 screenings for the early detection of breast cancer across the UAE.

Held under the theme "We've Got Plans", this year's campaign encouraged individuals to prioritise breast health and regular screenings, emphasising that taking care of one's health is essential to achieving personal, family and professional aspirations.

Throughout October, Pink Caravan expanded access to early detection services across the seven emirates through fixed clinics, mobile medical units, workplace visits and community activities.

The campaign sought to encourage regular screenings, raise awareness of the importance of early detection and make breast health an integral part of everyday life.

These efforts were supported by medical teams, sponsors, partners, volunteers and community members working together to make screening and awareness services accessible to more people.

Pink Caravan operated nine fixed clinics across the UAE throughout the campaign, while collaborating with more than 75 partners to organise over 90 activities at workplaces and community venues.

The activities included mobile clinic visits, employee wellness days and awareness initiatives designed to make breast cancer screening services more accessible.

During the campaign, Pink Caravan provided 17,890 free clinical breast examinations, benefiting 15,319 women and 2,571 men, alongside 777 mammograms for eligible women aged 40 and above.

The initiative also distributed 1,200 free mammogram vouchers and 1,200 free ultrasound vouchers to facilitate further medical examinations where required.

In addition, 18,138 people benefited from educational programmes and awareness activities aimed at promoting breast health and highlighting the importance of early detection.

Beyond the screening figures, the campaign highlighted personal experiences shared by women who emphasised the value of regular examinations and encouraged others to prioritise their health.

Their stories conveyed messages of strength, hope and reassurance to women facing breast cancer diagnoses, reflecting Pink Caravan's broader role in fostering a supportive environment where women feel empowered to seek medical advice, undergo screenings and discuss breast health openly.

A major achievement of the campaign was the launch of the Pink Caravan Digital Screening Platform, developed by the Digital Transformation Team at the Executive Office of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah.

The new platform supports patient registration, clinical documentation, delivery of medical reports and follow-up procedures, while real-time WhatsApp integration helps manage visitor queues.

Its central dashboard provides comprehensive data on examinations, mammograms and participation, categorised by gender, emirate and event location, supporting campaign monitoring, reporting and operational coordination.

The campaign also received support from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), reflecting integrated efforts to promote women's health and preventive healthcare across the UAE.

The Ministry helped raise awareness of Pink Caravan's fixed clinics and their services, while emphasising the importance of regular breast examinations and early detection.

This cooperation reinforced the importance of making preventive screenings a regular part of women's healthcare rather than limiting awareness and screening efforts to annual campaigns.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of Friends of Cancer Patients, said Pink Caravan's mission since its establishment has been to make screening and awareness services accessible to communities throughout the UAE.

She emphasised the importance of encouraging individuals to prioritise breast health and motivating their families and loved ones to do the same.

Al Mulla added that launching the new digital screening platform represents an important milestone in developing the initiative's services and facilitating access to early detection.

She reaffirmed FOCP's commitment to building on the campaign's achievements, expanding screening services and reaching more communities across the UAE.

Al Mulla stressed that raising awareness and prioritising health are ongoing responsibilities that extend beyond October and must continue throughout the year.