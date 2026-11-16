Sheikh Zayed Festival celebrates 55th Eid Al Etihad with three-day programme

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed Festival has announced a special programme celebrating the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad from 1st to 3rd December in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, featuring national, heritage, cultural and entertainment activities, including fireworks, carnival parades, international performances and prize draws.

The three-day celebrations will take place daily from 16:00 to 01:00 under the theme "A Story of 55", reflecting the stories of homes and families behind the nation's 55-year journey. The programme will combine Emirati heritage with artistic performances and modern visual technologies, welcoming visitors of all ages and nationalities.

Fireworks displays will illuminate the skies over Al Wathba daily at 22:00, with each five-minute show accompanied by music, lighting effects and the Emirates Fountain.

The festival will also organise the Union Caravan twice daily, at 17:00 and 19:30, featuring 10 horses decorated in the colours of the UAE flag and 15 camels representing a traditional Emirati family caravan.

The procession will include 13 international performance groups, carnival ensembles and roaming entertainment around the Emirates Fountain, with visitors invited to participate in the celebrations and wave national flags.

The main show, Union Spectacle, will take place daily at 20:30, bringing together more than 960 performers and participants across five consecutive artistic scenes combining traditional Emirati performances, international displays, music, lighting, laser effects and fountain movements.

The show will feature the UAE national anthem and flag-raising ceremony, followed by Al Ayala performances, Emirati folk groups and international performers, concluding with a collective display reflecting the values of unity, solidarity and cultural diversity.

The festival has allocated 55 prizes for visitors throughout the three-day celebrations, with daily draws taking place at 21:30 on the temporary stage beneath the tower.

Prizes will include smartphones, electronic devices, airline tickets, hotel stays, shopping vouchers, VIP packages and gaming cards.

A special car giveaway will take place on 2nd December, coinciding with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad.

Celebrations will extend across the festival's various zones, pavilions and stages, with participating entities and international groups presenting cultural and heritage performances reflecting the diversity of traditions and cultures represented in the UAE.

The programme will also include the distribution of UAE flags and national scarves, alongside the Union Lanterns Parade at 18:30, during which participants will carry illuminated lanterns from the Children's Theatre towards the Emirates Fountain.

International performances, family entertainment and interactive activities for children will take place throughout the festival grounds.

Following the fireworks, the celebrations will continue with Union Night, featuring patriotic songs and artistic displays on the tower's screens until the conclusion of each evening's activities.

Sheikh Zayed Festival affirmed that the programme aims to provide an integrated national, cultural and entertainment experience celebrating the spirit of the Union and the values of belonging and loyalty to the UAE and its leadership.

The celebrations will also highlight the country's achievements over the past 55 years, bringing together citizens, residents and visitors from around the world in an atmosphere of national pride and optimism for the future.