UAE, Venezuela explore new avenues for trade, investment at Abu Dhabi Roundtable

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, chaired a UAE–Venezuela Business Roundtable in Abu Dhabi, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Trade in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The roundtable was attended by Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and brought together senior officials, business leaders and private sector representatives from both countries to explore investment opportunities in priority sectors and new pathways for collaboration between their business communities.

In his opening remarks, Al Zeyoudi said, "Venezuela is a trade and investment partner of considerable potential, and the roundtable underscores our shared commitment to building a deeper, more diversified relationship. Venezuela's openness to investment across new sectors presents a clear opportunity for our private sectors to build partnerships that drive long-term, sustainable growth. The UAE stands ready to serve as a gateway connecting Venezuelan companies to markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa."

Rodríguez said, "The United Arab Emirates is an important partner for Venezuela and a global hub for trade and investment. Venezuela is open for business, and we invite Emirati companies to explore the promising opportunities across our energy, mining, agriculture and tourism sectors. This roundtable represents a significant step toward strengthening economic relations between our two nations."

The roundtable was also attended by Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, First Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Calixto Ortega Sánchez, Sectoral Vice President for Economic Affairs and President of the Central Bank of Venezuela.

The Venezuelan delegation further included Oliver Blanco, Minister of the People's Power for Foreign Affairs and International Trade; Paola Henao, Minister of the People's Power for Hydrocarbons; Héctor Silva, Minister of the People's Power for Ecological Mining Development and Basic Industries; Juan Escalona, Minister of the People's Power for the Office of the Presidency and Government Management Follow-up; Miguel Pérez Pirela, Minister of the People's Power for Communication and Information; and Nabil Abdul Khalek, Ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to the UAE.

Al Zeyoudi highlighted Venezuela's significant economic assets, including abundant natural resources, skilled human capital and a strategic location that positions it as a gateway to regional markets.

He welcomed the reform and development initiatives led by HE Rodríguez and identified logistics, energy, infrastructure, mining and agriculture as priority sectors for cooperation.

With Venezuela seeking to attract approximately US$76 billion of investment in its oil and gas sector over the next five years, he noted that mining and agriculture offer further promising opportunities for Emirati investors.

Al Zeyoudi added that the UAE's position as a global hub for trade and logistics, supported by its extensive network of international trade relationships, can facilitate access for Venezuelan exports to key markets in Asia, Africa and Europe, supporting the growth and expansion of Venezuelan industries.

Al Dhaheri said, "The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to connecting its members with promising markets worldwide. Latin America represents an increasingly important destination for the Abu Dhabi business community, and these discussions lay a solid foundation for new commercial partnerships between Emirati and Venezuelan companies."

Al Dhaheri noted that Abu Dhabi's non-oil sectors have grown by 59% over the past decade and now contribute more than half of the emirate's GDP, with the economy recording growth for more than 18 consecutive quarters.

He added that Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth funds hold assets estimated at more than US$1.9 trillion, while the emirate's ports, airports and advanced transport networks provide access to markets across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

He identified agriculture and food production, water solutions, manufacturing, infrastructure and logistics as areas for further cooperation, and affirmed the Chamber's readiness to support companies from both countries in pursuing the opportunities identified at the roundtable.

During the roundtable, participating companies presented overviews of their operations, before attendees reviewed investment opportunities in Venezuela and held an open discussion on joint ventures, long-term commercial partnerships and ways to strengthen direct links between companies and economic institutions in both countries.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Venezuela reached US$262.5 million in 2025, a level comparable to 2024, and US$122.8 million in the first nine months of 2026.

The UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) program is a key pillar of the country's foreign trade agenda, which aims to increase non-oil foreign trade to US$1.1 trillion by 2031.

Since its launch in September 2021, the program has steadily expanded the UAE's network of trade partnerships with economies across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, opening new markets for exporters and investors and reinforcing the UAE's commitment to open, rules-based international trade.