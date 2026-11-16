UAE Mission in New York launches ‘Youth 360: Beyond Borders – From Ideas to Impact’

NEW YORK, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Organised on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, the Permanent Mission of the UAE to the UN hosted 'Youth 360: Youth, AI, and Diplomacy', marking the inaugural event in a planned series titled "Youth 360: Beyond Borders – From Ideas to Impact".

Recognising that youth are simultaneously among those most impacted by AI's changes, as well as among those best placed to address them, the event convened young leaders, students from New York-based universities including NYU and Columbia, UN officials, and experts to explore how youth can contribute to shaping AI governance and strengthen multilateral cooperation.

The event encouraged dialogue and discussion by organising participants into four circles that each discussed a different aspect of AI: Safety and Trust, Diplomacy and Negotiation, Cultural and Linguistic Diversity, and the Digital Divide.

Participants discussed and highlighted ideas and suggestions in their Youth Circle, before presenting them to moderators from participating UN entities, including the Office for Digital and Emerging Technologies (ODET), UNESCO, and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

In his opening remarks, Mohamed Abushahab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, emphasised the importance of the event's topic, saying, "Artificial Intelligence is shaping decisions with far-reaching consequences for future generations. It is therefore important for young people to be partners in policy development. The ideas, priorities and experiences of youth should inform how emerging technologies are developed and governed."

For his part, Felipe Paullier, Assistant UN Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, highlighted a common theme across the day's discussions, saying "Young people are among the first to live with AI, and among the least present where its rules are written," adding that this trend "opens a serious question, around legitimacy. Specifically, who sets the rules, who benefits, and who answers when harm occurs".

In attendance were Ghasaq Shaheen, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN, Faisal Ghazi Al-Enezi, Deputy Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN, Lily Gray, UNESCO Senior Liaison Officer and Ursula Wynhoven, ITU Director and Representative to the United Nations.

The Youth 360 series will include an additional three events focused on topics directly impacting youth, giving young leaders a platform to directly engage with officials and decision-makers best positioned to act.

The next event, focused on water, will take place in December.