Etihad Airways to operate daily Abu Dhabi–Calgary flights from October 2027

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways has announced plans to increase its Abu Dhabi–Calgary service from four weekly flights to daily operations starting 15th October, 2027, just three weeks after launching the route, following strong early bookings and fully booked inaugural flights.

The airline said the additional flights would strengthen connectivity between Western Canada and Abu Dhabi, providing travellers with greater access to destinations across its global network, including India, the Middle East, Asia and Africa, while enhancing travel links between the UAE and Canada.

Wei Jin, Interim Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad Airways, said demand for the Calgary route had been strong, noting that the decision to increase flight frequency just three weeks after its launch reflected the airline's confidence in the market's long-term potential.

He added that daily flights would offer travellers greater flexibility, strengthen business and tourism ties between Western Canada and Abu Dhabi, and create more opportunities for travel between the two regions.

Jin also highlighted Calgary's importance within Etihad's expanding Canadian network.

The service will provide travellers from Western Canada with access to Abu Dhabi's cultural attractions, beaches and entertainment facilities, alongside the airline's stopover programme, which allows passengers to explore the UAE capital.

It will also support business links between Calgary and Abu Dhabi, particularly in the energy, investment and innovation sectors.

Travellers from the UAE and destinations across Etihad's network will benefit from improved access to Calgary and nearby tourist attractions, including the Canadian Rockies and Banff and Jasper national parks.

Flights will be operated using Etihad's Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring Business and Economy cabins equipped with modern facilities and technologies, alongside the airline's signature Emirati hospitality.

Calgary is Etihad's second destination in Canada after Toronto and its first gateway in Western Canada. The increased frequency forms part of the airline's plans to expand its Canadian and wider North American network and invest in markets experiencing growing demand for air travel.

Under the new schedule, flight EY29 will depart Abu Dhabi daily at 02:25 and arrive in Calgary at 06:50 local time.

The return flight, EY30, will depart Calgary at 13:35 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 12:55 the following day.