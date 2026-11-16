Brand Dubai hosts Photographers Walk at Flag Garden as part of ‘National Month’ celebrations

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised the Photographers Walk in collaboration with fotoUAE at Flag Garden in Umm Suqeim 2, as part of Dubai's ‘National Month’ celebrations.

Held under the theme ‘A Flag We Belong To’, the event brought together 40 photography enthusiasts to capture the spirit of national belonging and celebrate the UAE flag as a symbol of identity, unity and pride.

The event gave participants an opportunity to explore in-camera double exposure, a photography technique that combines two images into a single frame.

By combining images of people's faces with the UAE flag, participants created photographs that expressed their sense of belonging to the nation.

The concept reflects the idea that the flag represents an identity carried in people's hearts, memories and everyday lives.

Through the Photographers Walk, fotoUAE sought to provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, explore new approaches to visual expression and bring fresh creative perspectives to their work.