Streamlined regulatory processes target 53% reduction in time to open a business across 5 sectors in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) is targeting an average reduction of around 53 per cent in the time required for a business to become operational after obtaining its economic licence, across five priority sectors: education, food and beverage, beauty and wellness, healthcare, and industrial. These sectors were prioritised for their contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, investment opportunities and business growth, where accelerating market entry can deliver a meaningful impact on the emirate’s economy.

Abu Dhabi is placing speed of doing business among its strategic economic priorities, advancing its ambition to become one of the fastest and easiest places in the world to establish and operate a business. This reflects a broader commitment to creating an efficient, predictable and enabling business environment. These improvements are being advanced while maintaining robust governance, regulatory oversight and effective enforcement. By upholding regulatory integrity alongside greater efficiency, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing the institutional trust and certainty on which businesses and investors depend.

By accelerating market entry, Abu Dhabi enables businesses to put capital to productive use sooner, serve customers, generate revenue and create employment opportunities, contributing to broader economic growth. Across the five sectors, the redesigned journeys target an average 53% reduction in time to become operational, alongside 31% fewer steps and 77% fewer platforms to navigate. The targeted reductions in time to operate are 77%for education, 54% for food and beverage, 39% for beauty and wellness, 63% for healthcare, and 34% for industrial. As these improvements are progressively implemented, ADDED will measure and report actual Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, said: “Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi has established itself as a magnet for global talent, high value enterprises, and quality investments. This reflects the confidence businesses place in our economy, the strength of our institutions and the certainty we provide for long-term decisions. Our responsibility is to build on that confidence by making it easier for businesses to establish, operate and grow, with a government that is responsive to their needs and committed to removing unnecessary barriers.

‘’Our commitment is to create the conditions for homegrown businesses to scale, national enterprises to expand globally and international institutions to establish a lasting presence. We will continue to simplify processes while upholding the regulatory standards and institutional trust that businesses depend on. This is how we turn economic opportunity into productive activity and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position in the global economy.”

These efforts bring together 16 local and federal government entities, reflecting a coordinated approach to improving the ease of doing business while maintaining regulatory standards.

Participating entities include: the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT); Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED); Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK); Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT); Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DOE); Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH); Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA); Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC); Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), Abu Dhabi Monitoring and Control Centre (ADMCC); Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility); Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA); Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA); Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD); and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).

The changes are also expected to increase the proportion of businesses eligible to commence operations immediately upon receiving their economic licences. In 2025, 51.6% of new economic licences were issued immediately without requiring additional approvals from other government entities. Applying the improvements identified to date to the 2025 licence data suggests that the proportion potentially eligible for immediate operation could rise to 67%, subject to implementation and confirmation of the applicable regulatory requirements.

As the improvements take effect, ADDED will monitor actual business establishment timelines and assess their impact on businesses and investors, ensuring that progress is reflected in measurable outcomes.

By shortening the journey from investment decision to business operations, Abu Dhabi is strengthening the foundations for enterprise, enabling businesses to grow, create value and contribute to the emirate’s long-term economic development.