Second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial brings together 21 artists and collectives for a programme of installation

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial was launced today, bringing together 21 artists and collectives for a programme of installations, sculptures and site-specific commissions across the emirate.

Titled Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place, the 2026–27 edition is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), under the artistic direction of Elvira Dyangani Ose. Following the opening of its Al Ain chapter on the 23rd of October, the Biennial has now extended into the capital, presenting 22 works across four locations: Souq Al Mina, Mina Zayed (MiZa), Hidd Al Saadiyat Promenade and the park between Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Rather than treating home as a fixed geographical concept, this edition explores how a sense of belonging is shaped by collective memory, cultural traditions and everyday experiences. Its commissions respond directly to their surroundings, drawing on everything from Abu Dhabi’s maritime heritage to the environmental character of its coastline.

At Souq Al Mina, one of the most substantial exhibition sites, Italian artist Marinella Senatore presents I Contain Multitudes, a monumental illuminated structure inspired by traditional Italian festival architecture. Colombian artist Iván Argote contributes two works, including a giant circular seesaw designed to explore the relationship between individual and collective balance. Elsewhere, French artist Laure Prouvost introduces an oversized octopus carrying a flag, while Elena del Rivero’s bilingual neon installation Letter to the Mother draws on the Arabic saying that paradise lies beneath the feet of mothers.

The historic port of Mina Zayed provides the setting for four further commissions. These include Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna’s colourful reinterpretation of the traditional fishing trap in Gargour, and Shama Al Hamed’s I Breathe Through the City, which brings the city’s otherwise hidden ventilation infrastructure into public view.

On Saadiyat Island, British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare presents Wind Sculpture (TG) III, a sail-like form combining his recognisable Dutch wax patterns with traditional Emirati Sadu motifs. It is installed in the park between the emirate’s two major cultural institutions, Zayed National Museum and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The Al Ain programme continues at Al Qattara Oasis and Al Towayya Roundabout, where Emirati artist Roudhah Al Mazrouei has transformed the traditional gold headpiece into an 80-metre-diameter public landscape titled Tassa.

Alongside the main commissions, a wider programme includes murals, film screenings and performances, with additional public talks, workshops and guided tours to be announced.

The Biennial is free and open to the public across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain until the 15th of February 2027.