UAE Space Agency: UAE’s presidency of International Charter: Space and Major Disasters strengthens space diplomacy and humanitarian action

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Nasser Al Hammadi, Head of the International Relations and Partnerships Department at the UAE Space Agency, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates’ assumption of the presidency of the International Charter: Space and Major Disasters for the first time among Arab countries marked a significant milestone in the development of UAE space diplomacy. It also reflected the country’s commitment to harnessing its space capabilities in the service of humanity and strengthening international cooperation in disaster response.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Hammadi said that the UAE’s presidency of the Charter, which extended from April to October 2026, was based on three main pillars: strengthening the UAE’s international standing and role in the space sector; activating the Charter’s services in responding to disasters and emergencies; and expanding access to its services and capabilities for other countries, particularly Arab and African nations.

He added that the UAE did not view its presidency of the Charter merely as an administrative or representative role. Rather, it regarded it as a responsibility to strengthen cooperation, integrate space capabilities, and broaden access to the services provided by the Charter, thereby reinforcing the principles of partnership and integration in diplomacy and international relations.

He explained that during the UAE’s presidency, the Charter was activated more than 28 times to respond to disasters across 18 countries. More than 400 space-based products were also provided and utilized, including maps and satellite imagery that supported response operations and efforts to address the consequences of disasters.

He stressed that the most significant value of these achievements lies not simply in the number of space-based products or beneficiary countries, but in the integration of the space capabilities of the Charter’s 17 member states and the combined deployment of their resources to deliver more efficient and effective responses. This, he noted, strengthens the Charter’s ability to address various emergency situations.

Dr. Nasser Al Hammadi said that the conclusion of the UAE’s presidency of the Charter does not signal the end of its role or contribution to its activities. Rather, it marks the beginning of a new phase of efforts to strengthen international cooperation and sustain the impact achieved over the past six months.

He added that the objective was not simply to assume the Charter’s presidency for a defined period, but to create a lasting impact that would extend beyond the end of the UAE’s term through continued support for international initiatives, strengthening the UAE’s contributions, and expanding countries’ access to space capabilities and services.

He noted that the handover of the Charter’s presidency to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) represents an important milestone in international cooperation. He expressed confidence in Japan’s ability to build on the achievements made and further advance the Charter’s work in the coming phase.

He concluded by saying that the UAE would continue to support the Charter’s activities and strengthen its contributions, driven by its belief in the importance of space diplomacy and international cooperation, as well as its commitment to harnessing its national capabilities and strategic partnerships in the service of humanity and reinforcing the role of space as an effective tool for supporting development and responding to global challenges.