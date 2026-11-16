Nahyan bin Mubarak attends closing of Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has attended the closing of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival at Mubadala Arena, bringing together young athletes and families from around the world.

Coinciding with the International Day for Tolerance, the final day saw children from different countries and cultures competing on the mats, showing respect for their opponents and sharing the experience with their families in an atmosphere of friendship and sportsmanship.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan also toured the championship facilities, including the operations room, where he was briefed on the operational arrangements, competition management procedures and coordination among the organising teams to ensure the seamless delivery of the event. He commended the efforts of all those involved and expressed his appreciation to the organising teams and volunteers for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to the successful staging of the championship.

The third and final day of the festival, held as part of the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, featured white belt competitions for boys and girls in the Junior (12-13-year-olds); Teen (14-15-year-olds); and Youth (16-17-year-olds) categories. Athletes from local and international clubs and academies took part, with families and coaches cheering them on throughout the day.

The championship is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and continues until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries, representing more than 700 clubs and academies.

The competitions were attended by Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the Federation; Miloš Ašanin, President of the Montenegro Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Federation Board Members Yousef Abdullah Al Batran; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri; Humaid Al Ketbi; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.

The festival featured competitive matches, followed by displays of sportsmanship reflecting the values of tolerance and respect between athletes. With participants from different countries and backgrounds, the event gave young athletes the chance to meet new people, share experiences and learn about different cultures. For many white belt competitors, it was an important opportunity to test their skills and gain competition experience, with their families cheering them on.

Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Chairman, Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The festival concluding on the International Day for Tolerance shows how sport can bring people together and teach children important values that help them both on and off the mats.

“Every athlete wants to win, but they also learn important lessons from competing. They learn to respect their opponents, accept the result and appreciate everyone's efforts. These lessons help young people face challenges with confidence, take responsibility and treat others well.

“Having athletes from different countries and cultures competing together also reflects the UAE's values of tolerance and coexistence. We want every young athlete to enjoy their first competition and feel encouraged to continue practising jiu-jitsu. We also want them to understand that respecting their opponents is an important part of being a champion.”

The festival also brought together families from different countries and cultures, giving children and young athletes the chance to make friends and share experiences beyond the mats. The positive atmosphere reflected the UAE's values of tolerance and coexistence and highlighted Abu Dhabi's position as an international destination for sporting events that bring people and cultures together through competition and shared values.

Spanish athlete Diego Doncel Filgueiras of Team Matias Ribeiro, who competed in the youth white belt 73kg category, said: “I was excited to compete against athletes from different countries. I was a little nervous at first, but I remembered my coach's advice and focused on what I had learned in training.

“I enjoyed competing against athletes with different styles of jiu-jitsu. I also learned that respecting your opponent is just as important as winning. After every match, we shake hands and show respect, no matter who wins. This experience has given me more confidence and encouraged me to keep training, improve my skills and prepare for bigger challenges."

Maymona Al Neyadi of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who won gold in the girls' junior white belt 40kg category, said: “I am very happy to win the gold medal. It was a great chance to test my skills against athletes from different countries. I was a little nervous before my matches, but the support of my family and coach helped me stay focused and confident.

“I also learned that respecting my opponents and appreciating their efforts is an important part of sport. Every match teaches me something new. Winning this medal encourages me to keep training, improve my skills and achieve more in the future."

The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continues with the masters competitions until 18 November 2026. The professional qualifying rounds take place on 19 November 2026, followed by the main draws on 20 November 2026 and professional black belt finals on 21 November 2026.