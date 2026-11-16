Dubai Police seal partnerships to advance innovation, technology and training

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police General Command signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with government entities and private sector organisations on the opening day of the World Police Summit 2026.

The agreements aim to strengthen strategic partnerships, expand cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise and knowledge. They also seek to introduce advanced technologies and solutions to enhance policing operations, promote innovation and develop institutional capabilities.

Dubai Police signed an agreement with Tactica AI to explore the use of artificial intelligence in security and protection, alongside an agreement with the Executive Office of Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing name requires confirmation against the Arabic entity covering chemical laboratory testing, specialist expertise and laboratories, as well as the establishment of a national database for chemical analyses.

Another agreement was signed with Plug and Play Limited to strengthen cooperation in innovation and knowledge sharing, explore emerging technologies and startups, implement innovation programmes, develop capabilities and organise joint events and presentations.

In technology and innovation, Dubai Police signed an agreement with the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus (Dtec) to exchange expertise, develop technological solutions, improve access to the innovation ecosystem and participate in relevant events and activities.

Dubai Police also signed an agreement with Dubai Equine Hospital to enhance cooperation in preventive and veterinary care, scientific research and veterinary innovation.

The partnership includes involving horses from the Dubai Mounted Police Station in research studies and field trials, improving veterinary care, providing student training and raising public awareness through joint educational initiatives.

It also covers veterinary treatment services for the public, as well as joint meetings and training workshops.

To strengthen scientific and research cooperation, Dubai Police signed an agreement with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation to exchange expertise, collaborate on scientific research and pursue joint activities in areas of mutual interest.

The seventh agreement was signed with Forensic Technology Security to organise training courses, workshops and events, establish joint working groups and committees, support future projects and exchange specialised expertise.