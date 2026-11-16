World Police Summit 2026 brings together INTERPOL, UN and police leaders to tackle global security challenges

DUBAI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of the World Police Summit opened at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 220 police leaders, experts and specialists to address pressing global security challenges and strengthen international cooperation. The summit runs until Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

The opening day’s conferences, strategic sessions and workshops covered seven key areas: police leadership and international cooperation; crisis defence and response; autonomous robotics, drones and human resilience; operational excellence in policing; fire investigation and incident response; smart policing for road safety; satellite intelligence and space security; and responses to financial crime and digital currencies.

Held under the theme “Connected for Impact: Uniting Global Policing to Safeguard Future Generations”, this year’s summit focuses on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, combating drug trafficking and organised crime, criminal investigations, innovative forensic evidence, financial fraud, cybercrime, transport security, road safety, smart border systems, community policing, child and family protection, environmental crime and wildlife protection.

In his opening address, Colonel Dr Expert Rashid Hamdan Al Ghafri, Chairman of the World Police Summit Secretariat and Deputy Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology for Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, stressed that rapidly evolving security challenges require police organisations to move beyond communication and coordination towards delivering measurable results.

He highlighted the importance of sharing expertise, developing capabilities and uniting international efforts to combat crime in all its forms.

Colonel Al Ghafri said the summit brings together leading police and security professionals from around the world, alongside 170 exhibitors and 14 specialised conference tracks. He noted that this broad participation reflects growing international determination to share knowledge and establish partnerships capable of delivering practical solutions to current and future security challenges.

He warned that transnational criminal networks increasingly operate like sophisticated businesses, exploiting legal loopholes, encrypted applications and emerging technologies to expand their activities.

Citing estimates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), he noted that transnational organised crime generates more than $870 billion annually, equivalent to approximately 1.5% of global GDP. He also highlighted the growing risks of online fraud, ransomware and cybercrime, referring to estimates suggesting that the global annual cost of cybercrime could exceed $10.5 trillion.

Colonel Al Ghafri further pointed to road safety as a major international challenge, citing World Health Organisation figures showing that approximately 1.19 million people lose their lives in road traffic crashes each year.

He stressed that these figures demand urgent, coordinated international action.

Reflecting on the summit’s theme, he called for a shift from reactive investigations to proactive prevention, greater integration between security systems across borders, intelligence sharing in real time, and stronger leadership and coordination across physical, digital and space environments.

He also highlighted the World Police Summit Awards 2026, which recognise outstanding achievements in investigations, forensic science and artificial intelligence, as well as inspiring women in policing and people of determination who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and dedication.

Concluding his address, Colonel Al Ghafri emphasised that the safety, freedom and trust in the rule of law of future generations depend on the courage, unity and cooperation demonstrated by today’s police institutions. He urged participants to turn international partnerships into tangible outcomes that help build a safer world.

Panche Toshkovski, Minister of Interior of the Republic of North Macedonia, stressed the importance of international security cooperation and intelligence sharing between police organisations.

He said tackling transnational crime requires a collective response that extends beyond geographical borders.

Illustrating the value of international cooperation, Toshkovski highlighted a recent operation in which intelligence provided by North Macedonian police to relevant European authorities helped French authorities seize 68 kilograms of cocaine.

He described the operation as an example of how timely intelligence sharing can translate into successful law enforcement action.

Toshkovski stressed that no country can guarantee its security independently of others or allow threats originating within its territory to target other societies.

He called for a stronger commitment to shared responsibility in combating crime, regardless of the nationality of victims or the countries affected.

Concluding his remarks, he called for a clear message from Dubai to the international community that protecting lives and confronting security threats are collective responsibilities requiring meaningful action by all nations.

He added that commitment to this principle represents the true foundation of international cooperation and should serve as a measure of the strength of security partnerships.

Dr Hatem Aly, UNODC Regional Representative for GCC Region, emphasised that the rapid evolution of organised crime has made international cooperation indispensable.

He explained that no country, police organisation or judicial institution, regardless of its capabilities, can independently address today’s complex criminal threats.

He noted that the past decade has seen increasing links between drug trafficking, human trafficking, cybercrime and other forms of transnational organised crime.

These activities, he explained, are increasingly connected to sophisticated money laundering networks designed to conceal illicit proceeds, regardless of the crimes from which they originate.

Dr Aly called for stronger legislation, improved legal frameworks, enhanced law enforcement and judicial capabilities, and specialised professional training.

He also stressed the importance of expanding international partnerships to strengthen collective responses to criminal threats.

He explained that combating crime is no longer solely the responsibility of governments, police organisations and criminal justice institutions. Effective action, particularly against money laundering, financial crime and illicit financial flows, also requires the involvement of the private sector, financial and banking institutions, and society.

Stephen Fry, Executive Director of Investigation Support at INTERPOL, stressed that combating transnational organised crime requires stronger international cooperation, intelligence sharing and practical mechanisms enabling police organisations to act together quickly and effectively.

He explained that even the strongest national law enforcement efforts require international cooperation to extend their impact beyond national borders.

Fry highlighted a successful international operation involving an attempted financial fraud against a company in Singapore.

Criminals had impersonated one of the company’s suppliers and attempted to steal millions of dollars through fraudulent financial transfers.

Cooperation between authorities in Singapore and the Sultanate of Oman, facilitated through INTERPOL channels, helped stop the transfer.

He attributed the operation’s success to rapid information sharing, mutual trust and effective mechanisms for international cooperation.

Fry also outlined two major INTERPOL initiatives designed to strengthen cooperation between member countries.

The first is the Silver Notice, which allows countries to request information about funds and assets linked to criminal activities.

The initiative supports international financial investigations by helping authorities trace criminal proceeds and locate assets before taking the necessary legal steps to recover them.

The second initiative is INTERPOL’s new joint task force model, which brings together police officers, experts and specialists from several member countries to coordinate action against organised crime networks, smuggling routes and regional criminal threats.

These teams benefit from INTERPOL’s secure communication platforms, databases, analytical tools and specialist expertise.

Fry explained that combining the two initiatives can help disrupt illicit financing, dismantle companies and structures used by criminal networks, and strengthen international law enforcement operations.

He identified tracing criminal assets, seizing illegal substances, apprehending offenders and protecting victims as practical outcomes of effective international cooperation.

Stephen Nutt, Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), outlined three priorities for strengthening law enforcement responses to modern crime: investing in digital and investigative capabilities, adapting rapidly to emerging threats, and expanding international police cooperation.

He explained that technological developments, including encryption, identity concealment tools, cryptocurrencies and rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, have fundamentally changed the nature of crime.

Nutt emphasised the need for flexible operational approaches that allow police organisations to respond quickly to technological developments, share expertise and lessons learned, and test and develop new solutions in partnership with the private sector.

Discussing international cooperation, he noted that the Australian Federal Police maintains an international presence across 36 overseas locations, with more than 200 personnel working to strengthen coordination with international partners and tackle crime that crosses national borders.

He cited Operation Ironside as an example of successful international police cooperation.

The operation involved law enforcement authorities exploiting an encrypted communications platform used by criminal networks and turning it into a tool to uncover their activities.

Nutt said the operation demonstrated what police organisations can achieve through coordinated international action.

Dr Najat Maalla M’jid, United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General on Violence against Children, stressed that protecting children from violence and exploitation has become a shared international responsibility.

She called for stronger cooperation between countries, law enforcement organisations and social institutions to develop integrated protection systems capable of addressing growing threats in both physical and digital environments.

Dr M’jid noted that this year’s summit coincides with the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Study on Violence against Children, which established the fundamental principle that violence against children is never justifiable and is always preventable.

She warned that global crises and geopolitical tensions have increased the risks facing millions of children, particularly violence, human trafficking and sexual exploitation, especially in situations involving displacement and social vulnerability.

She also highlighted the growing risks associated with artificial intelligence, warning that criminal networks are exploiting technological developments, legal gaps and weak international coordination to target and exploit children online.

Dr M’jid called for stronger intelligence sharing and international cooperation to confront these threats.

She stressed that effective child protection requires an integrated approach involving law enforcement, social protection services, education, healthcare, the judiciary and technology companies.

Such cooperation, she explained, is essential to closing protection gaps and ensuring that responses consider children’s ages, needs and experiences of violence and psychological trauma.

She called for a shift from responding to incidents towards proactive prevention, supported by interconnected protection networks operating both online and offline.

Dr M’jid also urged greater involvement of children in efforts to protect them, emphasising that their safety is a humanitarian responsibility requiring urgent international action to ensure no child is left unprotected.

Other sessions on the opening day explored the protection of critical infrastructure, securing nations in the age of superintelligence, unmanned and asymmetric systems, human resilience through design, robotics and drones, institutional tracking systems, and building world class policing organisations.

These discussions examined how police organisations can strengthen operational readiness, adapt to technological developments and improve their ability to respond to increasingly complex security threats.

This year’s summit features an International Organisations Pavilion within the exhibition area, bringing together six organisations led by the Gulf Cooperation Council Police Organisation (GCCPOL).

The pavilion also includes ASEANAPOL, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

The summit also encourages visitors to download its dedicated application to schedule meetings in advance.

Alongside the conferences and strategic discussions, the World Police Summit features an exhibition showcasing specialised technologies and innovations from more than 170 exhibitors.

The exhibition highlights solutions designed to shape the future of policing and public safety, including artificial intelligence powered video analytics, surveillance systems, drones and counter drone technologies, biometric identification, digital forensics, secure communications and case management systems.

Dedicated spaces for startups and academic institutions also provide innovators and researchers with opportunities to engage directly with law enforcement organisations, encouraging collaboration and the development of practical solutions to emerging policing challenges.