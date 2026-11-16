Abdullah bin Bayyah, US Chargé d’Affaires discuss strengthening partnership to consolidate global peace

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, received Dr. Shannon Dolan, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of the United States of America to the UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Dr. Dolan, who expressed her gratitude for his warm reception. She commended the pioneering efforts of the UAE Council for Fatwa and the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in countering extremist and violent narratives, and commended the UAE’s pivotal role as an inspiring global model for promoting the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Dr. Dolan congratulated Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah on Abu Dhabi’s selection to host the 2027 World Assembly of Religions for Peace. She underscored the significance of this international event and expressed her and her team’s eagerness to participate in its activities. She also expressed interest in exploring avenues of cooperation through which the United States could contribute to the success of this global summit.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed this positive initiative, affirming that Abu Dhabi’s selection to host the global event reflects the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s civilisational vision, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and its sustained efforts to establish Abu Dhabi as a global capital for dialogue and peacebuilding.

He explained that the Forum, in coordination with its partners at Religions for Peace, is working to develop a comprehensive roadmap and programme of activities for the Global Assembly.

He noted that a series of preparatory meetings had been held since Abu Dhabi was selected as the host city, including meetings in Rabat and Washington. He also emphasised the Forum’s openness to all constructive cooperation that would contribute to the success of this important international event.

Sheikh Abdullah briefed the US Chargé d’Affaires on the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace’s initiatives to promote a culture of peace internationally, correct misconceptions, and build bridges of dialogue and cooperation among different religions and cultures. These initiatives reflect the UAE’s vision of harnessing civilisational and spiritual diplomacy in support of global stability.

He expressed hope that the visit would contribute to strengthening coordination and joint efforts between the relevant institutions in both countries, in a manner that reflects the depth of the strategic relations between the UAE and the United States and advances their shared efforts to promote peace, harmony and human prosperity around the world.