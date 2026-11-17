KINSHASA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Institute of Public Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo announced on Monday that the death toll from the Ebola virus has risen to 5,568, with a total of 11,376 cases recorded since the outbreak began.

In its daily report, the institute noted that 60 new cases and 36 deaths had been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), stated that the Ebola outbreak remains out of control—more than six months after it was first declared—citing challenges such as attacks on healthcare workers, delays in the payment of staff salaries, and a shortage of resources.

The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo began in April 2026 and is caused by the "Bundibugyo" strain, for which no vaccine or treatment has yet been licensed.