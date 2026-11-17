JAKARTA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) could unlock the ASEAN digital economy's potential, valued at up to US$2 trillion.

In the plenary session of the 49th ASEAN Summit held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila, Philippines, he highlighted the potential of Southeast Asian countries, including in the digital economy.

"The ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement is a major opportunity to ensure future growth, with the potential to unlock a digital economy worth US$2 trillion by 2030," Prabowo stated.

He assessed the agreement can provide tangible benefits for businesses, create better prospects for workers, and empower the younger generation in ASEAN.

The DEFA was officially signed by ASEAN member countries in Manila on Saturday (November 14), as part of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) meeting.

DEFA is a digital economy cooperation framework initiated by Indonesia during its ASEAN presidency in 2023.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit from November 15 to 17, 2026. The meeting serves as a forum for leaders of ASEAN member states to discuss strengthening regional cooperation and addressing various regional and global challenges.