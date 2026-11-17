KUALA LUMPUR, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged the United Nations (UN) to undertake bolder reforms, including abolishing the veto power which has long prevented the world body's Security Council from acting fairly and effectively.

Emphasising this at the 16th ASEAN-UN Summit in Manila, the Philippines, Anwar said the current structure of the UN Security Council required a comprehensive overhaul to ensure the UN remained relevant and capable of addressing humanitarian crises and global conflicts without being constrained by the interests of major powers.

According to Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Anwar also outlined the need to translate the ASEANUN Plan of Action 2026-2030 into tangible outcomes, particularly in green and digital transitions, climate resilience and sustainable development.