ANTALYA, Türkiye,17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A draft COP31 decision released Monday calls for tripling annual adaptation finance for developing countries to at least $120 billion by 2035 and accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 18-page document, dated Nov. 16 and prepared under the COP31 presidency, urges developed countries to increase their collective provision of adaptation finance and present a roadmap for meeting the target.

It proposes a time-bound implementation pathway with clear milestones and arrangements to monitor progress.

The draft also seeks to balance adaptation and mitigation finance within the broader goal of mobilizing at least $300 billion annually by 2035.

On energy, the text calls for accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels in a "just, orderly and equitable" manner.

It also urges an immediate transition away from fossil fuels and the phaseout of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.

The draft proposes increasing electricity's share of total final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

It also calls for tripling global renewable energy capacity and doubling the annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030.

The document urges stronger action to reduce methane emissions through improved monitoring, leak detection and repair, alongside eliminating routine flaring and venting.

Other proposals include establishing an "Antalya-to-Addis Ababa Roadmap on Adaptation and Resilience Finance."