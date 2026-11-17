CAPITALS, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices were nearly steady on Tuesday, hovering near a more-than-one-year low touched in the previous session, as a firmer US dollar and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month weighed on bullion.

Spot gold was little changed at $3,869.13 per ounce by 03:01 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since October 2025 on Monday, while US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.5 percent to $3,872.10.

Spot silver climbed 1.2 percent to $47.57 ⁠per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since late October 2025 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 1.6 percent to $1,472.65 and palladium rose 1 percent to $978.19.