ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Preparations are underway for the International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination (ICOCH26), which will take place in Abu Dhabi on 24th and 25th November 2026 at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort – Corniche.

The conference will bring together leading experts, specialists, researchers, and representatives of relevant institutions from the UAE and abroad. This international scientific event will bridge occupational health and inclusion, fostering knowledge exchange and the sharing of expertise on developing healthy, safe, and inclusive workplaces that enable People of Determination to participate actively and contribute productively.

The conference is organised by Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the Emirates Occupational Health and Community Health Society, in collaboration with strategic partners ADNOC, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, and ADNEC Events. This collaboration reflects the integration of national efforts to strengthen occupational health and safety and advance practices that support the empowerment and inclusion of People of Determination in the labour market.

The conference will feature a comprehensive scientific and practical programme comprising 21 scientific sessions over two days, alongside seven specialised workshops, with four workshops scheduled for the first day and three for the second. The programme will also include an accompanying exhibition and four dedicated segments highlighting success stories of People of Determination. Together, these activities will provide a platform for exchanging expertise and exploring the latest international practices and experiences in occupational health, prevention, and professional and social inclusion.

The scientific sessions will address a range of key topics, including developing supportive occupational health systems across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, creating safe and accessible workplaces for People of Determination, occupational health interventions and extending working lives, prevention strategies and mental health promotion, as well as leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance occupational health services.

The second day's programme will explore best practices in designing inclusive and safe workplaces, the role of the workplace in vocational rehabilitation and return-to-work programmes, and the economic impact of occupational health. Discussions will also cover the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH) strategy and its future vision for 2031, alongside international experiences from Morocco, India, and Latin America in advancing occupational health systems.

Complementing the scientific sessions, practical workshops will address oral health, general health, and well-being for People of Determination; building healthy workplaces and translating policies into practical measures; occupational safety and industrial hygiene; tools for promoting mental health in the workplace; and engaging People of Determination in policymaking and the development of practices that support their professional inclusion.

The conference will also feature an accompanying exhibition showcasing specialised experiences and practices, alongside dedicated segments highlighting the achievements and success stories of People of Determination. These segments will demonstrate the positive impact of accessible opportunities and supportive environments in enhancing their participation and contributions across various aspects of work and life.

Meanwhile, attention is turning to Rome, Italy, where the International Board of the International Commission on Occupational Health (ICOH) will convene on 2nd December 2026 to review bids submitted by countries seeking to host the ICOH 2033 World Congress on Occupational Health. The meeting represents a significant milestone in the UAE's bid to bring this prestigious global event to Abu Dhabi.

The UAE aspires to secure the confidence of the International Board members and advance to the next stage as an official candidate for the hosting vote. Such progress would strengthen the country's prospects of hosting one of the world's leading occupational health conferences and further consolidate its position as an international destination for major scientific and professional events.

In preparation for this important milestone, media and promotional efforts are continuing to raise awareness of the UAE's bid and highlight its strengths. These efforts include producing a series of videos and informational materials documenting the history of the International Commission on Occupational Health and the congresses it has organised over more than a century. The materials will also highlight the evolution of occupational health and its importance in protecting workforce health and improving the quality of working environments.

The International Board meeting holds national and symbolic significance as it coincides with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations on 2nd December. This occasion embodies renewed national pride in the country's achievements and its ambition to secure another milestone on the international stage.

The theme "Two Celebrations on the Horizon" reflects the aspirations of this important period: the first being the celebration of Eid Al Etihad, and the second the hope that the UAE's bid will earn the confidence of the International Board and progress to the next stage of the competition to host the ICOH 2033 World Congress. This ambition reflects the UAE's extensive expertise in event organisation and scientific advancement, its world-class infrastructure, and its strong international partnerships, all of which position the country to host major global events.

The International Conference on Occupational Health and Inclusion of People of Determination forms part of the UAE's ongoing national efforts to enhance quality of life, empower People of Determination, expand their participation in the labour market, and develop inclusive working environments that accommodate everyone's needs while ensuring safety and equal opportunities.

The conference also represents an important step towards strengthening the UAE's presence in international scientific and professional forums and supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to host the ICOH 2033 World Congress on Occupational Health.