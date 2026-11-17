NEW YORK, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Nations has warned that continuing Israeli air strikes on populated areas in Gaza are putting civilians and humanitarian workers at risk, as the health sector faces severe shortages of medicines and essential medical supplies.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said an Israeli air strike on Sunday hit very close to a UN-led fuel convoy in Rafah.

The office expressed concern that strikes on targets near UN staff and vehicles, particularly those carrying fuel, exposed them to unacceptable risks. It stressed that civilians, including humanitarian workers, must always be protected.

On the health situation, OCHA said its health partners warned that 42 percent of all medicines, about 55 percent of essential chemotherapy medicines and about 73 percent of supplies for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterisation were virtually out of stock.