SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026), organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), concluded on Sunday evening at Expo Centre Sharjah, welcoming more than 1.15 million visitors representing 208 countries. The fair was held under the theme ‘Made of Stories’.

The 45th edition reinforced SIBF's position as the world's largest marketplace for buying and selling copyrights for the sixth consecutive year. The 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference brought together 1,888 publishers and hosted 7,966 meetings for the trading of publishing and translation rights over two days, an increase of more than 140 percent over the previous edition. The achievement reflected Sharjah's expanding network of professional relationships in the publishing sector and its role in opening new markets for books and facilitating the exchange of rights between publishers worldwide.

The edition brought together 3,626 publishers and exhibitors from 126 countries, showcasing 1.7 million titles. Exhibitors also recorded a 16 percent increase in total sales compared with the previous edition.

Across 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, 106 writers, intellectuals and creatives from 25 countries engaged audiences through literary discussions, author interactions, workshops, performances and interactive activities. A total of more than 650 collaborators and volunteers also contributed to the organisation and delivery of the 45th edition, supporting the fair's activities and visitor experience.

Visitors representing 208 countries attended the 45th edition, with the UAE, India, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan and Sudan among the most represented nationalities. Excluding school students, visitors aged under 18 represented 25.6 percent of the recorded audience, while those aged 25–34 and 35–44 each accounted for 22.9 percent.

Visitors aged 18–24 accounted for 14.9 percent, followed by those aged 45–60 at 11.9 percent and those aged 60 and above at 1.7 percent. The fair also welcomed 85,000 school students.

Men accounted for 55 percent of recorded visitors and women for 45 percent. The fair's marine transport service recorded 13,824 passengers through the Al Qasba and Sharjah Aquarium stations, offering visitors an additional way to reach Expo Centre Sharjah.

The visitor satisfaction rate reached 99.16 percent, reflecting a highly positive assessment of the fair experience among survey respondents. Participant satisfaction at the Publishers Conference reached 98.44 percent, indicating a strongly positive response to the professional programme.

The fair also saw His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, direct the allocation of AED4.5 million to purchase books from publishers participating in the 45th edition for Sharjah's public and government libraries. The allocation will support the expansion and diversification of library collections, making more titles available to readers.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said, “Every year, the Sharjah International Book Fair offers a vivid illustration of the impact of the profound vision established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Through the fair, we witness the power of books to build knowledge societies and expand the shared space where the world's cultures meet. Here, an author reaches a new reader, a child discovers a passion for reading, a writer finds an audience for their works and a publisher gains wider business opportunities. This is a tangible expression of Sharjah's cultural project, which places people at the forefront of its priorities.”

He added, “The fair has established its position through years of work and investment in knowledge and the publishing industry, making Sharjah a destination where readers, publishers and creatives from around the world meet. Under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, we continue to develop SIBF as a platform that responds to the needs of readers and the evolving global publishing industry. We are committed to ensuring that the fair continues to open new horizons for literature, thought and creativity, and contributes to what Sharjah builds year after year.”

As Guest of Honour, the Sultanate of Oman introduced visitors to its cultural heritage, literary traditions and contemporary creative achievements through a programme featuring 50 guests, including 41 writers and poets.

The programme included 16 cultural sessions, six children's workshops and 20 artistic performances, with music, traditional folk arts and culinary experiences offering further insights into Omani culture.

The programme offered audiences opportunities to meet leading Omani writers and poets and explore the country's cultural scene and diverse literary and artistic experiences.

The fair honoured Moroccan scholar and academic Dr. Said Yaktine as Cultural Personality of the 45th edition, recognising his longstanding contributions to Arabic narrative studies, literary criticism, narratology and digital literature. His research combines analysis of the modern novel, a fresh reading of Arab narrative heritage and an exploration of the transformations brought about by digital technology in literature and culture.

The selection of Yaktine, one of the Arab world's leading researchers in narratology and literary theory, celebrated a critical career spanning more than four decades. His work has helped advance critical approaches to Arabic narrative, broadening research into ancient and modern narrative forms and exploring hypertext, digital literature and the future of knowledge production and reception.

As the 45th edition concluded, publishers and writers departed Expo Centre Sharjah while books made their way to readers' libraries, homes and schools. The encounters between authors and their audiences, the experiences enjoyed by children and the opportunities created for publishers remain part of the legacy of an edition held under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, with readers and creatives from around the world contributing to its stories.