SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Centre for Marine Sciences Research at the University of Khorfakkan (UKF) welcomed a high-level diplomatic delegation, including ambassadors and representatives from various South American and Caribbean nations.

The visit was attended by Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Professor Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Chancellor of the University of Khorfakkan; and Professor Stephen Widdicombe, Director of the Sharjah Centre for Marine Sciences Research.

The visit aimed to foster international cooperation in scientific research, marine environmental protection, and sustainability.

Discussions focused on expanding scientific partnerships and exchanging expertise, as well as supporting the university’s bid to host a high-level international meeting in 2027 - part of the preparations for the fourth United Nations Ocean Conference - to help unify global efforts in addressing shared environmental challenges.

The visit began with formal addresses highlighting the importance of broadening global scientific and research partnerships in marine science and marine environmental protection. The discussions also underscored the role of academic and research institutions in supporting sustainability initiatives and confronting environmental challenges.

The programme also included a visual presentation highlighting the journey of both the university and the centre and showcasing their key achievements at the local and international levels. It also outlined their future plans and strategic directions to advance marine research, strengthen efforts to protect the oceans and biodiversity, and support the blue economy.

The visit concluded with a field tour, during which the delegation explored the research facilities and scientific projects currently being carried out by the centre.