LONDON, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has signed and renewed nine travel trade agreements at World Travel Market London 2026 that will convert demand into visits, encourage longer stays and support year-round travel to the emirate.

Seven agreements focus on the UK market, while renewed global partnerships with Booking.com and Hotelbeds will expand Abu Dhabi’s promotion and strengthen its presence in international tourism markets.

The UK agreements bring DCT Abu Dhabi together with Best At Travel, Destination2, Elevate DMC, Kenwood Travel, loveholidays, Luxury Holidays, and Southall Travel. These sales-incentive partnerships will drive the promotion of Abu Dhabi holidays to UK travellers and reach a diverse range of travellers.

Demand from the UK market remains resilient, supported by Abu Dhabi's growing portfolio of world-class cultural attractions and family experiences. The UK consistently ranks among Abu Dhabi’s leading source markets for tourists, with forward bookings for 2027 already showing encouraging momentum.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director, International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “World Travel Market London is an important opportunity to deepen the partnerships that connect Abu Dhabi with travellers around the world. The UK remains an important source market for the emirate, and these agreements will help our trade partners make Abu Dhabi easier to discover and book.

Across our wider network, each collaboration supports our ambition to share the destination’s living heritage, welcoming Emirati hospitality and year-round experiences. They will also encourage visitors to explore further, stay longer and build lasting connections with Abu Dhabi.”

On the global front, DCT Abu Dhabi renewed and expanded its partnership with Booking.com to strengthen the emirate’s promotion in international markets. It also renewed its strategic partnership with Hotelbeds for a fifth year, strengthening efforts to drive hotel demand and expand the destination’s reach across priority international markets. Covering Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Region, the partnership will expand the distribution network for the destination’s tourism products.

The agreements support DCT Abu Dhabi’s work to build robust international partnerships, support sustainable tourism growth and reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination attracting visitors year-round.