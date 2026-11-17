ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced the opening of 12 new parks in Al Riyadh City and Shakhbout City, delivered with a budget of more than AED150 million. Together, they span more than 135,000 square metres, equivalent to 19 football fields.

The multi-park project follows the Department’s recent initiatives for complete and integrated communities that provide safe and accessible outdoor recreational facilities for all age groups while fostering social and familial connections.

Eng. Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Infrastructure Development Sector at DMT, said, “The parks were carefully planned and designed to provide safe, inclusive and sustainable public spaces that combine quality design with operational efficiency. They also provide residents with closer access to sports and recreational facilities, while supporting energy and water conservation and adding to the emirate’s green spaces in line with community needs.”

Ahmed Fadhel Al Mehairbi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affirmed that Abu Dhabi City Municipality plays a pivotal role in managing public spaces, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s vision of building more vibrant and connected communities.

He noted that the opening of 12 new parks in Al Riyadh City and Shakhbout City during the Year of the Family reaffirms the commitment of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and its affiliated entities to providing environments that promote family well-being, strengthen community cohesion and enhance quality of life.

He further emphasised that maintaining these parks is a shared responsibility between the Municipality and the community, helping ensure their sustainability and continued benefit to families, the wider community and future generations.

The new parks feature 3,129 native trees and 87,200 square metres of green spaces, with seven parks in Al Riyadh City covering a total area of 100,000 square metres and five parks in Shakhbout City spanning approximately 37,000 square metres.

The parks provide a practical model of public spaces integrated with the area’s urban character, helping improve the urban landscape and expand green spaces within residential neighbourhoods.