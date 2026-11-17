ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Conference on Community Intelligence opened today in Abu Dhabi, held under the theme “A Cohesive Society Where Everyone Participates.”

The two-day conference, organised by the Family Development Foundation (FDF) at Erth Abu Dhabi Hotel, is part of the eighth edition of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, whose Higher Committee is chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs.

The conference brings together a distinguished group of senior officials, experts, specialists and influencers.