DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Yalla Group Limited, the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based online social networking and gaming company, on Tuesday announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter (Q3) ended 30th September 2026.

According to the financial data, the company’s revenues rose to AED332.0 million (US$90.4 million), marking a 0.9 percent increase compared to the third quarter of 2025, reflecting steady business growth. This brings Yalla’s total revenues for the first nine months of 2026 to AED925.5 million.

The group also reported a net income of AED120.1 million (US$32.7 million) for Q3, and the net margin remained high at 36.2 percent, underscoring Yalla’s strong revenue generation and disciplined spending.

In terms of platform engagement, Yalla saw its average monthly active users (MAUs) jump by 8.8 percent in the third quarter, reaching 47.2 million, from 43.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The number of paying users also increased by 6.2 percent to 12.1 million in Q3 of 2026 from 11.4 million in the same period in 2025.

Tao Yang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla Group Limited, said, “We delivered a strong third quarter, with revenues exceeding the upper end of our guidance. Yalla and Yalla Ludo continued to generate stable revenues and healthy margins, providing a solid foundation for investment in new opportunities. Our game distribution business also began contributing to revenue during the quarter, supporting our efforts to diversify the Group’s revenue base.”

Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla Group, said, “Our core products continued to attract a loyal and engaged community, with average monthly active users reaching 47.2 million in the third quarter, an increase of 8.8 percent year on year.”

He said that Yalla Ludo delivered strong results, with the seventh season of its Carnival generating the highest revenue recorded across all editions of the event.

“Our participation alongside the Dubai Films and Games Commission at Gamescom 2026 provided an opportunity to showcase our portfolio to international audiences and strengthen industry partnerships,” Ismail added.