GAZA, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Three UAE aid convoys have delivered winter clothing to the Gaza Strip through Egypt’s Rafah crossing under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to help affected Palestinian children and families withstand the cold.

A total of 35 trucks transported 216 tonnes of aid across the three convoys, including winter clothing, shelter tents, family supplies and food.

With the arrival of the three convoys, the total number of aid trucks that have entered the Gaza Strip under the operation has reached 14,866.

The United Arab Emirates continues to deliver humanitarian and relief assistance to address the essential needs of Palestinian families in Gaza.