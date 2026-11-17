ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education, an education technology company specialising in AI-powered learning solutions, and MetaMetrics®, developer of the globally recognised Lexile® Framework for Reading, have developed Arabic Scale – Miqyas Al Dhad, marking the first unified measurement scale designed to enable a personalised Arabic language development journey.

Miqyas Al Dhad allows stakeholders to track reading development over time and support data-driven decisions across teaching, learning, assessment, publishing and content development in the Arabic language.

The scale was developed through a multi-level research methodology that combines Arabic linguistic analysis, expert judgement, and empirical student performance data, supported by Artificial Intelligence to enable Miqyas Al Dhad to operate at scale.

With input from more than 450 Arabic language specialists, data from approximately 110,000 students across nine Arab countries, a linguistic corpus of more than 70 million words and linguistic structures drawn from over 8,000 Arabic texts, the scale combines human expertise, educational data, psychometrics and AI to enable consistent and scalable measurement of Arabic reading proficiency and text complexity.

Miqyas Al Dhad incorporates an integrated ecosystem of tools designed to support the measurement and development of Arabic literacy at scale. The Dhad Reading Proficiency Test measures students’ Arabic reading capabilities, providing an objective understanding of their current level and monitoring reading development over time, while the AI-powered Text Analyser evaluates the complexity of Arabic texts and aligns them to the Miqyas Al Dhad scale.

The ecosystem also includes the Find-a-Book hub, which helps users identify books and reading materials aligned to different Miqyas Al Dhad levels, and the Dhad Academy, which supports Arabic language development.

The scale was built to help governments and education systems develop a more unified view of reading proficiency at scale and inform national literacy strategies. Educators and assessment providers can use it to observe reading development and better align learning and assessment to student needs.

Publishers, content creators and EdTech companies can use it to understand text complexity and develop materials suited to different levels of reading proficiency.

Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas Al Dhad, said, “Miqyas Al Dhad gives educators, governments, publishers and other stakeholders a more objective way to understand Arabic reading proficiency, measure development and ensure that content is appropriately matched to learners’ needs.

"Our ambition is for Miqyas Al Dhad to become a trusted reference for Arabic reading, supporting stronger literacy outcomes across education systems in the UAE and the Arab world.”