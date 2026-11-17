ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADI Foundation, the Abu Dhabi-based organisation developing institutional blockchain infrastructure, and Vision Bank, an ADGM-regulated, Shari'ah-compliant Islamic financial institution, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore tokenised bank deposits and real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation on ADI Chain.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation across two areas: the potential issuance of tokenised bank deposits by Vision Bank using ADI Chain, and the opportunities to bring real-world financial assets on-chain.

The initial work will focus on the design, technical architecture and regulatory requirements of tokenised deposits.

The parties will explore how bank-issued deposits could be represented and settled on ADI Chain while remaining under Vision Bank's control and regulatory oversight.

This will include examining smart contract architecture, issuance and redemption processes, and integration with Vision Bank's existing core banking and treasury systems, and applicable regulatory, compliance and Shari'ah requirements.

Vision Bank is also exploring an originate-to-distribute model on the asset side of its balance sheet. ADI will work with Vision Bank and its ecosystem partners to assess structures including tokenised credit funds and similar vehicles.

Ramana Kumar, ADI Foundation’s President of Stablecoin Ecosystem, said, “Banks already have the deposits, the customers and the regulatory framework. The opportunity is to make those deposits more useful by improving how they move and settle. Working with Vision Bank gives us the chance to explore that in a banking environment, with the controls and requirements that institutions actually operate under.”

Vision Bank is wholly owned by GII Group, a UAE-headquartered Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment group.

Pankaj Gupta, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of GII Group, said, “We believe the next phase of banking will be shaped by how effectively traditional financial institutions embrace new technology without compromising the trust and discipline on which banking is built. Tokenisation presents a significant opportunity to improve how financial assets are managed, transferred and accessed. This collaboration allows Vision Bank to explore these opportunities through a practical, institution-led approach, with a focus on delivering real value to businesses and financial markets.”

Vivek Pilania, Interim Senior Executive Officer and Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Vision Bank, said, “Tokenisation has the potential to improve how financial products are issued and managed, but it has to work within the realities of regulated banking. Our work with ADI will focus on what is technically practical, commercially useful and consistent with our regulatory and Shari'ah obligations. We see value in examining these opportunities carefully before determining how they might be brought to market.”