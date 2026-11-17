DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development is supporting the participation of more than 30 enterprises from Emirates Villages in the 31st season of Global Village in Dubai through the “Emirates Villages” outlet within the “971 From the Community” pavilion. The participation expands marketing opportunities for local entrepreneurs, helps their products reach a wider audience, and supports the growth and sustainability of their businesses.

The participation forms part of the Council’s efforts to economically empower village residents and enhance their access to commercial and marketing opportunities by connecting their productive activities with platforms that enable them to showcase and promote their products and reach new customer segments. These efforts help develop income streams and strengthen the role of local enterprises in supporting the community economy.

The outlet provides entrepreneurs with a direct retail space to showcase their products to Global Village visitors, engage with consumers, and understand their needs and preferences. This enables them to develop their products, enhance their competitiveness, and benefit from the commercial opportunities offered throughout the season.

Products on display include perfumes, incense, clothing, food products and handicrafts, all made by residents of Emirates Villages. The range reflects their diverse productive capabilities, skills and expertise, which help transform local potential into enterprises and products with economic value.

The participation also features “Juthoor” products made by craftswomen from Emirates Villages, showcasing traditional craftsmanship and local creativity. It provides them with an opportunity to display, promote and market their work to a wider audience, strengthening their economic participation and supporting the sustainability of their productive activities.

Bringing these enterprises together under the “Emirates Villages” umbrella highlights the diversity of local products and the productive capabilities of village residents. It also underscores the importance of providing sustainable marketing channels that help enterprises develop and strengthen their market presence.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development invited the public to visit the “Emirates Villages” outlet at the “971 From the Community” pavilion in Global Village, explore the businesses of village residents and purchase their products in support of local production and entrepreneurs. The Council noted that the participation will continue until May 2027.