ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a decision assigning Nassar Abdul Raouf Al Mubarak the duties of the Vice Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency.

The UAE Aid Agency was established under Federal Decree No. 27 of 2024, issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agency operates under the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council and has independent juridical personality and full legal capacity to act.

It is responsible for implementing the UAE's foreign aid programmes, as well as planning, overseeing, implementing and monitoring official government assistance, development projects and initiatives, early recovery and stabilisation programmes, in addition to implementing humanitarian response and relief plans.