DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers held meetings with four economic and investment institutions in Montreal, Canada, to discuss ways to strengthen trade and investment ties between Dubai and Canada.

The meetings focused on cooperation in promising economic sectors, supporting companies expanding into international markets, and developing partnerships in innovation and advanced technology.

The delegation’s visit followed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Canada, which is expected to boost bilateral trade and investment and create new opportunities for economic cooperation.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, participated in the delegation’s meetings with senior representatives of institutions specialising in trade, investment, economic development, and innovation.

Discussions highlighted Dubai's competitive business environment and opportunities for Canadian companies to expand into regional and global markets through the emirate, while exploring ways to support business growth and increase bilateral investment.

Lootah stated, “We are committed to strengthening cooperation and developing new channels of communication between the business communities in Dubai and Canada. These efforts will help expand trade and investment partnerships, open new markets for businesses, and enhance growth opportunities in promising sectors.”

He added, “Dubai offers an integrated business environment that enables international companies to benefit from growing opportunities across regional markets and supports their international expansion from Dubai. Through these meetings, we look forward to building on our established relations with Canada and exploring new opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and innovation.”

The Dubai Chambers delegation held a meeting with Montréal International, an economic development agency focused on attracting foreign investment, international companies, and talent to the Greater Montréal area.

The meetings also included discussions with La Caisse, one of Canada's largest institutional investors, which manages assets on behalf of Québec's public pension and insurance funds.

The delegation held a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, which represents the interests of the region’s business community. The chamber promotes business competitiveness, supports economic development, and facilitates international trade.

Discussions explored opportunities for cooperation in Agentic AI, including attracting Montreal-based companies specialising in these technologies to expand and grow their operations in Dubai.

The Dubai Chambers delegation also met with Centech, a Canadian technology startup incubator and accelerator affiliated with Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS). The centre focuses on supporting innovation in deep tech and medical technology. Discussions explored cooperation to accelerate the adoption of agentic AI and its potential to enhance business competitiveness.