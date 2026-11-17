AL AIN, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has highlighted the recovery of a stroke survivor following four months of intensive rehabilitation at SEHA’s Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC) Rehabilitation Hospital.

Multidisciplinary care helped the patient overcome significant neurological impairments and regain the ability to manage everyday activities with minimal assistance.

The patient was admitted with dense weakness affecting one side of his body, alongside speech and swallowing difficulties. The stroke had also impaired his balance, coordination and mobility, limiting his ability to carry out everyday activities and requiring a rehabilitation plan that addressed both his neurological and wider health needs.

Over the following four months, the multidisciplinary team delivered a personalised rehabilitation programme shaped around the stroke’s impact on the patient’s life.

Treatment focused on restoring movement, communication, and safe swallowing, while nutritional needs and diabetes were managed as part of the same coordinated plan. With consistent therapy and close clinical support, he gradually rebuilt strength and independence, reporting regaining approximately 85 percent of his strength by the end of the programme.

Dr. Shruthikaa Ramanathan, Consultant in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at SEHA’s STMC Rehabilitation Hospital, said, “Stroke recovery is rarely linear. Outcomes depend not only on the nature and severity of the stroke, but also on how early rehabilitation begins and how closely it is tailored to the patient’s functional and medical needs.

"In this case, sustained and coordinated rehabilitation enabled the patient to rebuild strength, restore essential abilities and regain a high level of independence.”

The patient said, “The rehabilitation team supported me throughout every stage of my recovery. Their professionalism, patience, and encouragement gave me confidence to keep progressing, and I am deeply grateful for the care that helped me regain my strength and return to managing my daily life with minimal support.”