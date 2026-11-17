ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has announced the results of the ADIB SME Innovation Challenge, organised by ADIB Ventures in partnership with DIFC Innovation Hub, focusing on solutions addressing the banking and operational needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The challenge provided start-ups and tech innovators with the opportunity to showcase their solutions directly to ADIB, with winning participants offered the chance to collaborate with the bank to test and apply cutting-edge solutions in real-world banking environments and potentially establish long-term strategic partnerships.

This year’s challenge focused on solutions addressing key business needs, including business onboarding and verification, access to financing, cash-flow management, embedded finance, payments, and digital tools to support business operations.

Flow48 and Terminal 3 were named first-place winners, with Zoftware named runner-up, following a live pitch competition at the Dubai FinTech Summit 2026.

The winning solutions address key business banking priorities: Flow48 helps SMEs access working capital through revenue- and invoice-based financing; Terminal 3 provides secure AI and digital identity technology to streamline onboarding, business verification and payments; while Zoftware connects SMEs with business software through a marketplace embedded within banks’ digital channels.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, said, “Supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs is an important part of ADIB’s growth strategy. As these businesses become increasingly digital, our role is to provide banking that keeps pace with their ambitions, whether through better access to financing, more seamless experiences or smarter tools to manage their businesses.”

He added, “The solutions emerging from this challenge bring fresh thinking to these priorities and open new opportunities for us to strengthen the proposition we offer our business customers.”

Fernando Plaza, Chief Digital Officer at ADIB, said, “This year’s challenge brought together fintechs with solutions that address some of the most important priorities for SMEs, from accessing finance and simplifying onboarding to managing payments and adopting the digital tools they need to grow.”

The challenge builds on ADIB’s ongoing collaboration with DIFC Innovation Hub, announced in 2024 to connect the bank with fintech companies addressing its business needs.

Previous initiatives included a Generative AI Innovation Challenge, which invited start-ups and technology innovators to present solutions aimed at improving banking services, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences.