DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Shady Ghrayeb won the Longines Grand Prix as the fifth Virtus CSI2 International Show Jumping Cup concluded at the Emirates Equestrian Centre in Dubai.

The event opened the UAE's 2026/27 international show jumping season, featuring nine CSI2 competitions over three days. Syrian and UAE riders claimed eight victories between them, while Italy secured the remaining title.

The concluding 1.45-metre Longines Grand Prix attracted 43 riders, with Ghrayeb securing victory aboard Cabernet De Mars after completing two clear rounds and recording a jump-off time of 44.21 seconds.

He finished 0.57 seconds ahead of UAE riders Sheikh Khalid Sultan Al Qassimi, aboard Chac-Lisco Z, and Saeed Mohammed Al Maazmi, riding Passion VD Donkhoeve, who shared second place after both completing faultless rounds in 44.78 seconds.

Ghrayeb also finished third and fourth in Friday's SMRM Team 1.40-metre Two-Phase competition aboard Cabernet De Mars and Kyren, respectively, before placing sixth in Saturday's SKIN III 1.40-metre class with Kyren.

Layth Ghrayeb secured three victories aboard Elite De Ponts, winning Friday's DXB Horses 1.25-metre Speed Class, Saturday's UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation 1.20-metre competition and Sunday's Virtus 1.20-metre Accumulator.

UAE riders also claimed four victories and several podium finishes, including Alya Adnan Awadh Almehairi, who returned to competition in Dubai after representing the UAE at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Almehairi won Sunday's DXB Horses 1.30-metre One Round Against the Clock competition aboard Cento Du Rouet, completing a clear round in 64.15 seconds.

Compatriots Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, riding Cash Blue PS, and Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam, aboard Sofani Van Dasseghem, finished second and third in 64.95 and 67.30 seconds, respectively, completing an all-UAE podium.

Friday's opening Emirates Equestrian Centre 1.20-metre Special Two-Phase competition attracted 80 riders. The UAE's Abdalla Omran Alowais won aboard Hour, completing a faultless second phase in 31.46 seconds, ahead of compatriot Hamad Alnuaimi on Delphine Von Rocherath Z in 32.90 seconds.

Syria's Laith Kamel Mohammad Sulaiman finished third aboard Uritender in 33.44 seconds.

In Friday's DXB Horses 1.25-metre Speed Class, Layth Ghrayeb won aboard Elite De Ponts in 60.87 seconds, followed by compatriots Laith Kamel Mohammad Sulaiman on Comma in 61.64 seconds and Mhd Fadi Al Zabibi on Chanel's Boy in 65.71 seconds.

The UAE's Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri won Friday's SMRM Team 1.40-metre Two-Phase competition aboard Lelielounka STW, completing a clear second phase in 21.55 seconds.

Compatriot Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi finished second aboard Lyon Van De Plataan in 21.78 seconds, while Shady Ghrayeb placed third on Cabernet De Mars in 22.45 seconds. UAE riders secured seven of the top 10 places.

Saturday's programme opened with Layth Ghrayeb winning the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation's 1.20-metre One Round with Jump-Off competition aboard Elite De Ponts.

Italy's Simone Coata won the DXB Horses 1.30-metre One Round with Jump-Off competition aboard All Star Z in 47.33 seconds.

The UAE's Hamad Alnuaimi finished second aboard Delphine Von Rocherath Z in 47.70 seconds, securing his second podium finish of the tournament, while Ahmad Nabil Falaknaz placed third on Comme Ci in 48.00 seconds.

In Saturday's SKIN III 1.40-metre One Round Against the Clock competition, the UAE's Moufi Owaida Alkarbi won aboard Myself FZ in 64.76 seconds.

Uzbekistan's Abdurakhmon Feruzovich Abdullaev finished second aboard Otto Van De Achterhoek in 67.31 seconds, followed by the UAE's Omar Abdulla Hadi Ahmed Alhussaini on Haarlem Garette in 67.72 seconds.

Sunday's programme began with Layth Ghrayeb completing his third victory aboard Elite De Ponts in the 1.20-metre Accumulator, collecting the maximum 65 points in 49.91 seconds.

Ahead of the Longines Grand Prix, Z7 Show Horses presented a synchronised two-horse pas de deux performance, followed by an entertainment display featuring a miniature pony.