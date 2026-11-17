BERLIN, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Germany is expected to see its highest number of new businesses in more than a decade this year, driven partly by the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) and a challenging labour market.

Around 286,000 businesses are expected to be founded in 2026, up 3.4 percent from last year, according to a forecast by the National Association of German Cooperative Banks (BVR).

The association said developments in AI and difficult labour market conditions were making self-employment more attractive. Data from the Institute for SME Research already showed this trend in the first half of the year.

In July, the German government adopted a start-up strategy aimed at improving conditions for young entrepreneurs by cutting bureaucracy and providing support for future technologies.

The European Union is also planning a new EU-wide company structure, known as "EU Inc.", that would allow businesses to register digitally in less than 48 hours.