DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Governments Summit Organisation has announced the agenda for its Latin America and the Caribbean Dialogue. Organised in partnership with the Government of the Dominican Republic and the Center for Analysis for Public Policies (CAPP), the Dialogue will take place in Cap Cana on 20th and 21st November under the patronage and in the presence of Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic.

The agenda features 35 sessions and 15 high-level meetings and engagements, with more than 70 speakers, representatives from more than 30 countries, and more than 120 private-sector companies and institutions. Sessions will focus on six themes: geoeconomics and strategic investment, tourism, culture and experience economies, international cooperation and regional integration, the future of government, logistics and global connectivity, and human capital and the future of work.

The Dialogue will bring together heads of state and government, ministers, leaders of international organisations and economic institutions, and representatives of major global companies. It will provide a platform to expand cooperation among governments, explore development and investment opportunities, and build partnerships that connect regional potential with global opportunities.

The Dialogue will also help shape shared priorities for the future of the economy, development and government. Participants include Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, José Raúl Mulino, President of the Republic of Panama, Rodrigo Paz Pereira, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, Nasry Asfura, President of the Republic of Honduras, Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Dr. Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, María José Pinto, Vice President of the Republic of Ecuador, and Félix Ulloa, Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador. They will be joined by Albert Ramdin, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States (OAS), Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

The UAE’s official delegation will be led by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State. It will include Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, Dr. Alsaghira Alahbabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Paraguay, Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation, and other government officials.

The Dialogue’s 35 sessions and 15 high-level meetings and engagements will bring together more than 70 speakers, representatives from more than 30 countries, and more than 120 private-sector companies and institutions. Its six themes cover geoeconomics and strategic investment, tourism, culture and experience economies, international cooperation and regional integration, the future of government, logistics and global connectivity, and human capital and the future of work.

The Dialogue builds on the World Governments Summit’s role in convening governments, decision-makers, institutional leaders and experts. It connects expertise with policymaking and creates opportunities to share experience and develop partnerships. The initiative strengthens ties between the UAE and Latin America and the Caribbean and supports cooperation that can deliver lasting economic and development benefits.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation, said that strengthening dialogue and cooperation among governments was a strategic priority as countries respond to global shifts and work towards a more prosperous future. He added that shared priorities and effective cross-border partnerships were essential to seizing opportunities, addressing challenges and turning ambitions into tangible development outcomes that improve people’s lives.

He said Latin America and the Caribbean had considerable economic, human and strategic potential, as well as promising opportunities to strengthen their role in the global economy. Dialogue with governments across the region would expand opportunities to share expertise, develop partnerships and identify new areas for integration and investment, supporting sustainable growth and prosperity.

He added that the World Governments Summit had established itself as a global platform that connects knowledge with decision-making and gives governments access to experience and expertise from around the world. This enables them to anticipate change, develop more innovative and efficient ways of working, and find practical solutions that improve quality of life.

Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, said hosting the Dialogue would strengthen international relations and reinforce the country’s position as an investment destination and a strategic gateway linking Latin America and the Caribbean with other regions.

He said the Dialogue offered an opportunity to build on the Dominican Republic’s international engagement, deepen bilateral ties and explore new avenues for investment and development in the country and the region. Partnerships and stronger frameworks for cooperation would support economic growth and open up new opportunities.

The Dialogue will open with remarks by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, followed by a main address on behalf of the UAE Government and remarks by Mohamed Yousef Al Sharhan, Managing Director of the World Governments Summit Organisation.

A presidential dialogue titled “Governments and the New Geography of Opportunity” will bring together Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, and José Raúl Mulino, President of the Republic of Panama. The discussion will examine how governments can use technology, trade and investment to shape new economic corridors, strengthen regional competitiveness and identify opportunities for growth and integration in the global economy.

The agenda includes a session titled “What Role Will Governments Play in Shaping the Next Tourism Destination?” Participants include Dr. Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands, Harris Whitbeck, Director-General of the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism (INGUAT), Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, and Elena Martínez, Co-founder and CTO of SOS Biotech.

Albert Ramdin, Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, will speak in “Threats to Peace: Ways to Mitigate and Resolve Them”. The session will examine how diplomacy, preventive action and regional cooperation can help governments anticipate tensions and build lasting peace.

Sessions will examine the changes reshaping global economies, the opportunities created by technology, artificial intelligence, investment and innovation, and how countries can turn national assets and natural resources into lasting economic value.

“Global Insights: AI, Investment & New Economic Frontiers” will examine how AI, investment and connectivity are shaping the region’s economy and the decisions facing its leaders. The session will feature Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, José Ramón Icaza, Minister for Canal Affairs of the Republic of Panama, Senator Jonathan W. D. Reid, Minister of Innovation, Industry, Science and Technology of Barbados, Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States, and Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the UAE Ministry of Investment. They will be joined by Juan Sabater, Partner and Co-President of Valor Equity Partners, Alonso Aznar, Founder and CEO of Zaria Capital, and René Grullón Finet, Executive President of Grupo Popular.

Related sessions will explore how culture and local identity can become global exports, how technology can improve connectivity among islands and widen access to markets and services, and what lies ahead for aviation and logistics. They will also examine changes in capital flows and how governments can attract productive investment. “More Than an Island: A Conversation with Leaders of Small Island States” will bring together Dr. Natalio Wheatley, Premier of the British Virgin Islands, and Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, to discuss how small island states can strengthen their role in the global economy.

“New Energy, New Economies: Where Should Governments Invest?” will examine how investment can support emerging industries and strengthen energy security. The session will feature Félix Ulloa, Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, and Enrique Riquelme, Founder and Chairman of Cox Energy.

“From Natural Wealth to National Wealth” will explore how governments can turn natural resources into diversified economies, higher-value industries and lasting prosperity across generations. Participants include Rodrigo Paz Pereira, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, and Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

The agenda places particular emphasis on how governments can prepare for rapid change. Sessions will examine ten trends expected to reshape government leadership, service delivery and the ability to create opportunities over the coming decade.

“Before Disaster Strikes: Are Governments Ready?” will examine how foresight, technology and partnerships can help governments anticipate emerging risks, protect essential services and strengthen national preparedness. “The Next National Advantage: Learning Faster” will explore how skills development and lifelong learning can prepare people and institutions for rapidly changing economies.

Hesham Amiri, Deputy Chief of Government Services at the Prime Minister’s Office, will speak in “What Does a Zero-Bureaucracy Government Look Like?” The session will showcase the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy model and its experience in streamlining procedures and delivering faster, more flexible and more efficient services.

Other sessions will examine how artificial intelligence can widen economic participation and improve public services, and how effective communication between governments and communities can strengthen trust and public participation.

UN Tourism will convene a high-level regional dialogue titled “Air Connectivity in the Americas: Key to Competitiveness and Regional Integration”. Ministers, airport and aviation leaders, and development partners will share policy experience, successful practices and recommendations for improving air connectivity, supporting regional integration and unlocking the economic potential of tourism. Discussions will address tourism’s contribution to growth, investment, jobs and local and regional development, as well as its role in national development agendas. Participants will also discuss charges, taxes, innovative incentives and competitiveness.

The Association of Caribbean States will hold a high-level meeting titled “One Sea, Multiple Destinations: Connecting Destinations, Experiences and Opportunities” to explore ways to strengthen links between destinations and deepen regional cooperation.

The second day will feature five majlises inspired by Emirati traditions of dialogue. The roundtables will bring together government leaders, experts and institutional representatives to share experience and develop common perspectives on strategic issues and the future of development.

The majlises will cover government innovation, global connectivity and economic competitiveness, talent, skills and the future workforce, national resources and future prosperity, and artificial intelligence and the opportunities it opens.

Participants will examine how lessons from other governments can improve public services and institutional readiness, and how transport, trade and digital connectivity can strengthen competitiveness. The discussions will also cover the skills needed by emerging industries, how strategic resources can support long-term prosperity, and how countries can build AI capabilities and encourage innovation grounded in trust and accountability.

The facilitators include Abeer Tahlak, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation at the Prime Minister’s Office, Tim Kingston, Chairman and Head of Investment Banking for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, Steven Bertoni, Assistant Managing Editor at Forbes, Dr. Carlos Díaz-Rosillo, Founding Director of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom, and Jason Marczak, Vice President and Senior Director of the Atlantic Council’s Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center.

The programme includes a Global Insights session on regional cooperation and the future of societies. It will explore how partnerships, innovation and human potential can shape the region’s future, with Félix Ulloa, Vice President of the Republic of El Salvador, and Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda, alongside leaders and representatives of international institutions and companies.

Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, will open the second day. The programme includes “META RD 2036: The Future of Government”, featuring José Ignacio Paliza, Minister of the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, and Celso Juan Marranzini, President of the National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP) and Coordinator of the META RD 2036 Transversal Committee.

Sessions will also examine the future of aviation, global investment trends, shifts in energy markets and how government partnerships with the private sector can help build more diversified and competitive economies.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Frederick Mitchell, MP, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Víctor Bisonó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic, and Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Immigration of Antigua and Barbuda, will take part in “New Bridges, New Influence: The Future of Next Global South?” The session will examine the outlook, challenges and opportunities for countries of the Global South and their role in shaping international relations and future partnerships.

The inaugural Dialogue, organised by the World Governments Summit Organisation and hosted by the Dominican Republic last year, marked a step forward in regional and international cooperation. It brought together representatives of 22 countries, 29 speakers and 59 leading companies and institutions across 14 sessions and 10 strategic engagements covering the future of government, economic transformation, tourism, innovation and regional cooperation.

At the inaugural edition, the World Governments Summit and the Government of the Dominican Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation, develop joint initiatives and establish a long-term platform for dialogue. The agreement supports closer partnerships between the UAE and Latin America and the Caribbean, and opens new opportunities for international cooperation and sustainable development.