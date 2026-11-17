SHARJAH, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah has been unanimously selected as the Arab Scout Capital for 2027, a recognition of the very high standing the Scout movement has achieved in the UAE and the Arab World, and of Sharjah’s experience and ability to lead and support the Scout movement.

It serves as the culmination of a long journey of support and patronage extended to the Scout movement in Sharjah by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sharjah’s major scouting events have put the emirate on the scouting map, showing its capabilities in hosting and creating environments suitable for such activities.

Thanks to coordination between the Sharjah Scouts Mission and the Emirates Scouting Association, Sharjah won the title. This is the result of the various components, visions, and programmes contained in the file, all of which attest to Sharjah’s eligibility for this Arab entitlement.

It is also the result of the work done in terms of coordination with the Arab Scout Committee and the various scouting associations to present a coherent and comprehensive picture of the Emirati scouting experience and the progress that has been made in scouting education, leadership development, and the preparation of young people.

Nasser Obaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Sharjah Scouts Mission, said he was very proud of this Arab achievement, which is a clear indication of Sharjah’s continued support for the scouting movement and he dedicated the honour to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

He added that the coming phase will focus on translating this selection into a comprehensive programme of initiatives, activities, and scouting gatherings, designed to engage associations, leaders, and young people from various Arab countries.

Major General Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Scout Mission, thanked the Emirates Scout Association, including the Chairman and the Board, for their work in putting together Sharjah’s bid.

He also wished to recognise the role of the Arab Scout Committee and the various Arab Scout Associations in this respect and to commend the efforts of the leadership of the Sharjah Scout Commission, its members, affiliates and volunteers.