ABU DHABI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme (AD-BMT®) team at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), has performed the world’s fifth reported bone marrow transplant for NIK deficiency on a 10-year-old child with the exceptionally rare inherited immune disorder associated with a mutation in the MAP3K14 gene, following years of recurrent, life-threatening infections.

MAP3K14-related NIK deficiency is an exceptionally rare inherited disorder affecting the development and regulation of the immune system. Pathogenic mutations affecting the gene can severely impair immune function, leaving affected individuals vulnerable to recurrent bacterial, viral and other serious infections.

Following transplantation and close clinical monitoring, Salah Al Farawi achieved full donor chimerism, indicating successful establishment of donor-derived blood and immune cells. Salah has since made a full clinical recovery, currently shows no signs of active infection and has been discharged home in good health.

Salah was diagnosed with MAP3K14-related NIK deficiency, a rare genetic form of immunodeficiency that severely compromises the immune system’s ability to fight infections. He experienced years of recurrent illness and serious health complications as a result of his weakened immune system.

His medical history included serious cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection affecting the eye, gastrointestinal tract and bloodstream, as well as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection involving the gastrointestinal tract. He also developed Cryptosporidium infection, which caused persistent diarrhoea and affected his ability to gain weight and grow normally, resulting in significant weight loss and poor growth.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic, said the achievement demonstrates the advanced clinical capabilities available in the UAE to manage complex inherited and immune disorders through advanced diagnostics, specialised expertise and advanced treatment.

She added that the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme continues to develop an integrated model and expand the range of complex conditions that can be treated locally, while building sustainable medical expertise and strengthening Abu Dhabi’s capabilities in advanced healthcare.

Dr. Mansi Sachdev, Consultant in Paediatric Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation at Yas Clinic, said, “Identifying his elder brother as a fully matched donor was a major turning point in Salah’s treatment journey. It allowed us to move beyond treating each infection individually and address the underlying immune deficiency through bone marrow transplantation and the establishment of a new donor-derived immune system.”

The AD-BMT® Programme provides advanced adult and paediatric transplantation and cellular therapy services for malignant and non-malignant diseases, including blood cancers, bone marrow disorders, inherited blood diseases, immune deficiencies and other complex conditions.