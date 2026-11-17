DUBAI, 17th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Drug Enforcement Authority (NDEA), on Tuesday opened the Anti-Narcotics Conference at Dubai World Trade Centre as part of the World Police Summit, which runs from 16th to 18th November.

Organised by NDEA and Dubai Police General Headquarters in cooperation with the World Police Summit, the conference brings together experts, researchers and representatives of international organisations, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), to discuss key challenges and developments in combating drugs.

The event will also explore the latest strategies and innovative solutions to strengthen prevention and enforcement efforts, helping protect communities and enhance their security and stability.

The conference covers five themes: global drug trends, developing treatment and rehabilitation programmes, international cooperation to dismantle cross-border trafficking networks, the effects of drug use on mental and physical health, and the use of artificial intelligence to combat criminal networks.

The programme includes sessions examining the growing risks posed by synthetic drugs and ways to curb the misuse of chemical precursors used in their manufacture. It also highlights the experiences of Australia and Colombia in tackling drug trafficking, alongside a workshop on using artificial intelligence to analyse drug cases.